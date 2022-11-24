Fashion
Kenneth Cole is slashing everything by 50% for Black Friday – SI Showcase
Kenneth Cole is a well-known brand when it comes to shoesespecially men’s shoes – from Oxford dress shoes and loafers to boots and trainers, there’s no shortage of beautifully designed and comfortable options.
But don’t rule out some of Kenneth Cole’s other accessories, including luggage, fitness equipment and household items. We personally purchased a wheeled carry-on which was a game changer when it comes to portability and quality of a suitcase.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals over the Kenneth Cole Black Friday Salewhere you can cling to 50% off sitewide using code BF50 at checkout. This deal will only last until November 28, the end of Cyber Monday.
Kenneth Cole Mens Shoes and Fashion Deals
Tully straight toe brogue
Price: $69.50, originally $99, 50% off with code BF50
Available in two colors, this classic oxford shoe features a reinforced toe, a cushioning insole with shock-absorbing gel and a lace-up with elastic for easy on and off. Reviewers say the shoe has a good fit and is very comfortable.
Men’s Tully Chelsea Boots
Price: $94.50, originally $189, 50% off with code BF50
This Chelsea boot is perfect for year-round comfort and style. With a clean, smooth toe and a cushioning insole, it’s perfect for everyday use, both in the office and out.
Kam leather lace-up sneaker (site exclusive)
Price: $67.50, originally $135, 50% off with code BF50
You’ve just found your new classic sneaker, perfect for day or night. This 100% leather sneaker for men features a cushioned footbed, microfiber sock liner, gel pods and a triple-layered midsole for shock absorption.
Fitted knit jacket and Pants
Jacket price: $75, originally $150; 50% off with code BF50
Pants price: $44.50, originally $89, 50% off with code BF50
This jacket and pant set is just what you need if you’re looking for a casual yet tailored vibe. Whether you’re heading to the office or a cocktail party, this loose-fit blazer features a notched lapel and side pockets. The pants have a drawstring waist and side seam pockets.
Reversible water resistant vest
Price: $55, originally $110, 50% off with code BF50
Lightweight and water resistant, this gilet features pockets and insulation for added warmth. Stretch knit trim around the collar and arms for a close yet comfortable fit.
Kenneth Cole Women’s Shoes and Fashion Deals
Chelsea ankle boot with salt heel
Price: $54.50, originally $109; 50% off with code BF50
This Chelsea boot sets the standards for walkability and comfort. With a combination of narrow heel and stretch, your ankle will feel supported and the roomy toe box prevents any cramping feeling in your feet.
Brooke Chain Heel Sandal
Price: $64.50, originally $129, 50% off with code BF50
This peep toe heel with a delicate chain, ankle buckle and cushioned insole is just what you need for your next holiday party. Featuring a four inch heel, it’s a sturdy stiletto that will match almost any outfit.
Kam leather high-top sneaker
Price: $57.50, originally $115, 50% off with code BF50
Why bother to choose between style and comfort when you can have both? This high-top leather sneaker should be a new staple in your wardrobe with its accent round toe, slim profile and comfortable platform sole.
Hooded puffer jacket with sherpa trim
Price: $112.50, originally $225, 50% off with code BF50
This chunky hooded puffer jacket is just what you need for style and warmth when the temperatures start to drop. With faux fur trim and soft memory foam padding, this jacket comes complete with a waistband and padded hood. It is also machine washable.
Kenneth Cole Luggage & Bag Deals
Leather shoulder bag for 15.6 inch laptop
Price: $130, originally $260, 50% off with code BF50
This messenger bag for men is made from Colombian leather, which is tear resistant and the roomy compartment fits most laptops up to 15.6 inches. It is a wonderful gift for anyone who travels frequently.
Roamer 20″ Heavy Duty Expandable Suitcase
Price: $100, originally $200, 50% off with code BF50
I use my Kenneth Cole carry-on whenever I travel, and I never have a problem putting it in overhead bins or rolling it through tight airplane aisles. It is a must for any traveler.
Out of Bounds Large 28 Inch Lightweight Hardside Spinner Luggage
Price: $140, originally $280, 50% off with code BF50
This is definitely going in my cart for Black Friday. This large 28 inch checkered suitcase has corner protectors for impact resistance, spinner wheels and a fully lined interior for double-sided packing. Another review mentioned that they had used their Kenneth Cole luggage for four plus years, and had suffered a lot of abuse.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
