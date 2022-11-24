Fashion
15 fashion and beauty podcasts for easy (and informed) listening
According The infinite dial, there are over 2 million podcasts and over 177 million Americans who have tuned in at one time or another. The space is full of programs that cover everything from unsolved murders to football to dating advice, with more being added every day. Finding your niche has never been easier, but that same abundance can also make it difficult to find quality in all the static. For those who consider themselves fashion and beauty fans, the best podcasts have found their legitimacy through their intimate knowledge of the industry while providing perspective and entertainment in a way that keeps listeners coming back.
While it may seem counter-intuitive to tackle tactile and visual topics like fashion and beauty via a podcast, there’s a lot to explore simply through conversation. I actually like that podcasting doesn’t have visuals, says Avery Trufelman, host of the Articles of Interest fashion podcast. I find it easier to talk about fashion, because sometimes fashion can seem so alienating and off-putting, or someone might think they don’t want to know about the clothes just because they don’t like the way the clothes look. And that makes sense, fashion is so personal. When you take away the visuals, you can just focus on the heart of the story.
Ahead, fifteen must-see podcasts covering both fashion and beauty. Be sure to fill your queue for easy and insightful listening during the long vacation drive.
For the third season of Articles of Interest, host Avery Trufelman dives into Preppy fashion, tracing its Ivy League history in Japan and beyond. The show, which began as part of the 99% Invisible design podcast, takes a closer look at what you wear and the hidden history you may never have known. In the past, the show has explored a wide range of topics ranging from fakes to wedding dresses. I was going to do Season 3 like I normally do, with each episode dealing with a different topic, Trufelman says. Preppy was only going to be a subject. But as soon as I dipped my toe in, I realized it was far too interesting and complex for a single 20-minute story.
Obsessed with anything skincare or deep dive products? Then you’ll want to make sure you listen to Naked Beauty, which was started by Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli in 2016. The award-winning podcast explores everything from the rise of male celebrity beauty lines to motherhood, to creating a skincare schedule. She taps out doctors, celebrities, and friends, and you’ll feel like you’re sitting in the conversation with DeVard Ozaydinlis’ intimate style.
Beauty journalists Sarah Tan and Kirbie Johnson explore the intersection of beauty and entertainment in this playful podcast that has racked up a guest list including Hailey Bieber and Scarlett Johansson. Sara and I really like each other and I think that comes across easily through our conversations, Johnson says. We also balance each other out: she’s very diplomatic, I can get on passionate tangents but the two were equally nuanced. Listen to this if you’re always on the hunt for the latest IT ingredients and want to know about the biggest trends in the beauty industry.
Described by Trufelman as canonical, this podcast delves into fashion history, covering topics ranging from an investigation into the messages behind Lady Diana’s style to the design of the outfits worn by Olympic athletes. For those interested in learning more about the many facets of fashion and its long history, there will be plenty to learn by logging on.
Designer Recho Omondi is the host of The Cutting Room Floor, a podcast that has become a favorite among fashion insiders and those who want to learn more about the current state of the industry. Omondi interviews an array of guests mixing the next era of emerging talent with longtime powerhouses (elusive designer Peter Do and Mickey Drexler included). Her thoughtful questions spark conversations that offer a candid look at what’s happening in fashion right now, from those who helped shape it.
Another Trufelman favorite, Blamo! is a podcast that dives into the personalities that shape modern fashion, including athletes, designers and musicians. The diverse cast of characters present a panoramic view of how fashion can be an integral part of life and a source of creativity. If your interests go beyond traditional women’s fashion, you’ll find inspiration in deep dives with vampire weekends Ezra Koenig or the writer Naomi Fry.
If you count yourself among those who have followed the rise of Into The Gloss and Glossier, you’ll want to subscribe to this podcast hosted by alumni Annie Kreighbaum and Nick Axelrod-Welk. The duo tackle a mix of modern beauty topics, giving their take on the latest news and reviewing the products they love. Get ready to find your new favorite cult beauty products when you listen.
Want to get to the heart of what makes the fashion industry tick? The weekly Business Of Fashions podcast not only brings the names that make up the modern fashion industry, but also tackles practical issues such as how a legacy brand chooses its next creative director. Informative topics are a must for anyone looking to broaden their scope of knowledge.
Moda Operandi’s Director of Beauty, Jessica Matlin, and journalist Jennifer Sullivan have turned their breadth of knowledge and industry connections into an informative and entertaining podcast on all things beauty. The bi-weekly show dives into industry trends and the latest products, and also features interviews with celebrities and industry insiders. While their insightful shots will keep you up to date on all things beauty, it’s their playful banter that will keep you tuned.
You know Net-a-Porter for its tight selection of designer goods, but the retailer also offers a podcast that tackles fashion and creativity hosted by Fashion Director Kay Barron and Content Director Alice Casely-Hayford. Over its five seasons, the podcast has featured women from all disciplines who have forged their own paths, including designer Supriya Lele, actor Keke Palmer and model Quannah Chasinghorse. Tune in for a heavy dose of inspiration.
If you want chaotic good, Fool Coverage with Manny MUA and Laura Lee is a ton of fun, Johnson says. Hosts Manny MUA and Laura Lee bring exuberant energy to this playful podcast that covers the beauty industry from an influencer perspective. If you want to laugh while you listen, this podcast is for you.
Claire Press, former sustainability editor at vogue Australia is the host of this podcast focusing on education and sustainable fashion. As one of the most pressing topics in the industry, there’s a lot of ground to cover. Whether fair trade, circularity or natural dyes are your area of interest, you will discover new perspectives here.
Marianna Hewitt, influencer and founder of skincare brand Summer Fridays, is the host of this podcast that calls on her friends and business network to talk style, beauty and life advice. We personally love Marianna Hewitt and what she’s doing with Life With Marianna, says Johnson. Such easy listening.
Do you set notifications for the latest Aime Leon Dor drops? Are you a Supreme collaborations collector? Then Throwing Fits is the podcast for you. This menswear-focused show covers the latest news and the hottest launches, ensuring you’re always up to date.
Want a dose of humor with your fashion news? Pop Fashion is a favorite on the Women’s Fashion Tips Subreddit for its fun and accessible coverage of the latest industry news. Their reviews of infamous fashion crimes and designer dramas are equally popular.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wmagazine.com/culture/best-fashion-beauty-podcasts
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Birds Eye View: Mystery Wings at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport | Entertainment
- 15 fashion and beauty podcasts for easy (and informed) listening
- Ohio State apologizes to Michigan State hockey player for racist remarks
- Google Research Scholar Program 2023
- UK government launches AI innovation program to reduce carbon footprint
- Ohio State apologizes for racist statements by Buckeyes hockey players
- Kenneth Cole is slashing everything by 50% for Black Friday – SI Showcase
- Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday? – SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA: SPY)
- The US military says US troops were threatened by a Turkish strike on a base in Syria this week
- Google Warns of Holiday Scams: Malicious Persons ‘Accelerate’ During Season
- Indigenous fashion designers and artisans challenge plagiarism on the Mexico catwalk
- Tech Spirit Barcelona: What is the present and future of Catalonia’s innovation ecosystem?