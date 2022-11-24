15 fashion and beauty podcasts for easy (and informed) listening

According The infinite dial, there are over 2 million podcasts and over 177 million Americans who have tuned in at one time or another. The space is full of programs that cover everything from unsolved murders to football to dating advice, with more being added every day. Finding your niche has never been easier, but that same abundance can also make it difficult to find quality in all the static. For those who consider themselves fashion and beauty fans, the best podcasts have found their legitimacy through their intimate knowledge of the industry while providing perspective and entertainment in a way that keeps listeners coming back.

While it may seem counter-intuitive to tackle tactile and visual topics like fashion and beauty via a podcast, there’s a lot to explore simply through conversation. I actually like that podcasting doesn’t have visuals, says Avery Trufelman, host of the Articles of Interest fashion podcast. I find it easier to talk about fashion, because sometimes fashion can seem so alienating and off-putting, or someone might think they don’t want to know about the clothes just because they don’t like the way the clothes look. And that makes sense, fashion is so personal. When you take away the visuals, you can just focus on the heart of the story.

Ahead, fifteen must-see podcasts covering both fashion and beauty. Be sure to fill your queue for easy and insightful listening during the long vacation drive.

For the third season of Articles of Interest, host Avery Trufelman dives into Preppy fashion, tracing its Ivy League history in Japan and beyond. The show, which began as part of the 99% Invisible design podcast, takes a closer look at what you wear and the hidden history you may never have known. In the past, the show has explored a wide range of topics ranging from fakes to wedding dresses. I was going to do Season 3 like I normally do, with each episode dealing with a different topic, Trufelman says. Preppy was only going to be a subject. But as soon as I dipped my toe in, I realized it was far too interesting and complex for a single 20-minute story.

Obsessed with anything skincare or deep dive products? Then you’ll want to make sure you listen to Naked Beauty, which was started by Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli in 2016. The award-winning podcast explores everything from the rise of male celebrity beauty lines to motherhood, to creating a skincare schedule. She taps out doctors, celebrities, and friends, and you’ll feel like you’re sitting in the conversation with DeVard Ozaydinlis’ intimate style.

Beauty journalists Sarah Tan and Kirbie Johnson explore the intersection of beauty and entertainment in this playful podcast that has racked up a guest list including Hailey Bieber and Scarlett Johansson. Sara and I really like each other and I think that comes across easily through our conversations, Johnson says. We also balance each other out: she’s very diplomatic, I can get on passionate tangents but the two were equally nuanced. Listen to this if you’re always on the hunt for the latest IT ingredients and want to know about the biggest trends in the beauty industry.

Described by Trufelman as canonical, this podcast delves into fashion history, covering topics ranging from an investigation into the messages behind Lady Diana’s style to the design of the outfits worn by Olympic athletes. For those interested in learning more about the many facets of fashion and its long history, there will be plenty to learn by logging on.

Designer Recho Omondi is the host of The Cutting Room Floor, a podcast that has become a favorite among fashion insiders and those who want to learn more about the current state of the industry. Omondi interviews an array of guests mixing the next era of emerging talent with longtime powerhouses (elusive designer Peter Do and Mickey Drexler included). Her thoughtful questions spark conversations that offer a candid look at what’s happening in fashion right now, from those who helped shape it.

Another Trufelman favorite, Blamo! is a podcast that dives into the personalities that shape modern fashion, including athletes, designers and musicians. The diverse cast of characters present a panoramic view of how fashion can be an integral part of life and a source of creativity. If your interests go beyond traditional women’s fashion, you’ll find inspiration in deep dives with vampire weekends Ezra Koenig or the writer Naomi Fry.

If you count yourself among those who have followed the rise of Into The Gloss and Glossier, you’ll want to subscribe to this podcast hosted by alumni Annie Kreighbaum and Nick Axelrod-Welk. The duo tackle a mix of modern beauty topics, giving their take on the latest news and reviewing the products they love. Get ready to find your new favorite cult beauty products when you listen.

Want to get to the heart of what makes the fashion industry tick? The weekly Business Of Fashions podcast not only brings the names that make up the modern fashion industry, but also tackles practical issues such as how a legacy brand chooses its next creative director. Informative topics are a must for anyone looking to broaden their scope of knowledge.

Moda Operandi’s Director of Beauty, Jessica Matlin, and journalist Jennifer Sullivan have turned their breadth of knowledge and industry connections into an informative and entertaining podcast on all things beauty. The bi-weekly show dives into industry trends and the latest products, and also features interviews with celebrities and industry insiders. While their insightful shots will keep you up to date on all things beauty, it’s their playful banter that will keep you tuned.

You know Net-a-Porter for its tight selection of designer goods, but the retailer also offers a podcast that tackles fashion and creativity hosted by Fashion Director Kay Barron and Content Director Alice Casely-Hayford. Over its five seasons, the podcast has featured women from all disciplines who have forged their own paths, including designer Supriya Lele, actor Keke Palmer and model Quannah Chasinghorse. Tune in for a heavy dose of inspiration.

If you want chaotic good, Fool Coverage with Manny MUA and Laura Lee is a ton of fun, Johnson says. Hosts Manny MUA and Laura Lee bring exuberant energy to this playful podcast that covers the beauty industry from an influencer perspective. If you want to laugh while you listen, this podcast is for you.

Claire Press, former sustainability editor at vogue Australia is the host of this podcast focusing on education and sustainable fashion. As one of the most pressing topics in the industry, there’s a lot of ground to cover. Whether fair trade, circularity or natural dyes are your area of ​​interest, you will discover new perspectives here.

Marianna Hewitt, influencer and founder of skincare brand Summer Fridays, is the host of this podcast that calls on her friends and business network to talk style, beauty and life advice. We personally love Marianna Hewitt and what she’s doing with Life With Marianna, says Johnson. Such easy listening.

Do you set notifications for the latest Aime Leon Dor drops? Are you a Supreme collaborations collector? Then Throwing Fits is the podcast for you. This menswear-focused show covers the latest news and the hottest launches, ensuring you’re always up to date.

Want a dose of humor with your fashion news? Pop Fashion is a favorite on the Women’s Fashion Tips Subreddit for its fun and accessible coverage of the latest industry news. Their reviews of infamous fashion crimes and designer dramas are equally popular.