Amanda Holden wears a daring semi-sheer 625 midi dress with heels

Amanda made sure all eyes were on her when she was pictured leaving Heart radio studios in a very daring semi-sheer dress.

The midi number had patterned sections that covered its modesty but were very transparent on one side.

The Liliana dress costs 625 is from Kukhareva London and Amanda, 51, teamed it with a pair of patent high heels.

She gave the number a slightly more conservative look by throwing a winter coat over it and carrying a black leather handbag.

Although summer is a distant memory, she completed her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Earlier inside the studios, Amanda stood to the side for a social media snap, showing off the risque mesh section of the dress as she taunted the designer.

Amanda publicly negotiated her Britain’s Got Talent contract with Simon Cowell live on stage on Monday.

The TV personality has been a judge on the ITV talent show for 15 years and is in talks to sign up for her 16th year.

However, Amanda chose to bring up their contractual arrangements while introducing her boss at Monday’s Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, as she told him “The deal is not done.”

Amanda began by paying a gushing tribute to her friend, 61, before he received the outstanding generosity in philanthropygong, reports The mirror.

But quickly putting the niceties aside, Amanda then joked about her contract, telling the crowd: “I’m currently in negotiations for my 16th year on Britains Got Talent.”

To which the music mogul then replied, “The deal is done.”

However, Amanda was keen to play hardball from the public as she cheekily joked, “No it’s not. The case is not concluded.