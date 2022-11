Fashion brand Balenciaga releases ads featuring children with bondage teddy bears

Luxury brand Balenciaga took the shock factor too far and issued an apology for its recent ads featuring children with sexualized teddy bears. “We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms,” ​​said writes the Paris-based Spanish fashion house. in a statement posted to his Instagram account. The announcements, originally posted earlier this week, were for the brand’s new Christmas gifts campaign. The photos, taken by National Geographic photographer Gabriele Galimberti, showed children posing with the company’s plush bags, which wear BDSM-inspired harnesses. A photo showed a child standing on a bed with one of the teddy bear bags, surrounded by other purses and accessories that include what appears to be a chain leash as well as a dog neckerchief. Balenciaga brand. The photos also came under heavy criticism after many people noticed that one of the campaign images used a Supreme Court opinion in a child pornography case as a prop promoting a handbag . The court documents displayed are from the 2008 Supreme Court case, United States v. Williams, in which the court upheld a federal law banning the distribution of child pornography. “We apologize for posting disturbing material in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved material for our shoot. Spring 23 campaign photo. We strongly condemn child abuse in any form. . We stand up for the safety and well-being of children,” the company said in its statement. Apologies aside, four burning questions remain: Who signed this?

What were they thinking?

Is there a restraining order against them?

And will the fact that the fashion brand cut ties with Kanye Ye West last month and quit Twitter shortly after Elon Musk took over the platform give them enough goodwill to weather this particularly misguided storm. ?

