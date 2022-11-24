Fashion
Who copied who? Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s cape dresses debated by fans
Fans of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle clashed online over the sisters-in-law’s fashion choice, following a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
During President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa’s state visit to Britain this week, Kate attended the state banquet wearing a dramatic white evening dress with long cape-like sleeves. With that, she wore a glittering tiara once worn by Princess Diana and a pearl bracelet that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.
The princess’ outfit has been widely shared online, reigniting a years-long debate over whether it was inspired by Meghan Markle’s love of cape dresses or the other way around.
Meghan is a devoted wearer of elegant cape dress designs that she debuted as a working royal on her first overseas tour of the South Pacific in 2018.
From there, she wore the style in a number of variations, from day to night. Most recently, the Duchess wore a black midi cape dress while commemorating Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral.
Alternatively, Kate has also shown a fondness for cape elements in her fashions for several years. During an official visit to Norway in February 2018, ahead of Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May of the same year, Kate wore a chiffon cape dress while pregnant with Prince Louis.
One of the Princess’ standout cape dresses was Jenny Packham’s shimmering gold design worn at the 2021 James Bond film premiere no time to die.
A number of Twitter users have expressed their belief that Kate has increasingly taken inspiration from Meghan’s style in recent months, with others defending the princess’ intuitive dress sense.
One reaction to the state banquet dress was: “I’m not saying Kate never copies, but part of it is that Meghan is edgy and wearing looks from earlier in her cycle. Kate is waiting for a look has been around long enough not to be a trend.”
Another posted the response: “Quite the opposite. Kate is the one copying Meghan.”
“The Princess of Wales has not copied a look from 2 years ago. Capes are not copyrighted to any one person, nor are they a unique or rare feature of dresses” , was the reaction of another commentator.
Despite this talk, none of the cape dress designs worn by either king in recent years bear strong aesthetic similarities to each other.
Here, Newsweek take a look at a collection of Kate and Meghan’s cape dress moments.
Kate’s maternity cape dress, February 1, 2018
During an official visit to Norway with Prince William in 2018 while she was expecting her third child, Prince Louis, Kate put a royal spin on maternity fashion by wearing a chiffon cape dress from the House of design responsible for her wedding dress, Alexander McQueen.
Meghan’s Fijian Blue Cape Dress, October 23, 2018
On her first official royal tour, Meghan attended a formal dinner in Fiji wearing an elegant caped evening dress by design brand Safiyaa. The dress color was a nod to her host country, in a striking shade of Fijian blue.
Meghan in a Christian Dior drapery, February 24, 2019
During a trip to Morocco with Prince Harry in 2019, a heavily pregnant Meghan attended an official reception at the British Ambassador’s residence. For the occasion, the Duchess wore a Christian Dior haute couture cape kaftan with matching gold accessories.
Meghan at the Mountbatten Music Festival, March 7, 2020
For one of her last engagements before stepping down as a full-time working royal and moving to the US with Prince Harry in 2020, Meghan attended the Mountbatten Music Festival in London wearing a red cape dress from Safiyaa, the same brand that made it Fijian dress two years before.
Bond Girl Glamor by Kate, September 28, 2021
One of Kate Middleton’s most recent and famous moments came at the premiere of the James Bond movie, no time to die. For the occasion, the princess wore a shimmering gold-embroidered dress by designer Jenny Packham that incorporated an elegant train falling from structured shoulders.
Meghan’s mourning dress, September 19, 2022
As a mark of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan wore a dark black midi dress with a modest cape element to attend the monarch’s funeral in September. The dress was designed by Stella McCartney, and the Duchess also owns it in a navy variant.
Statement from Kate’s State Banquet, November 22, 2022
Kate’s attire for the State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace in honor of the South African President included an embellished Jenny Packham gown with dramatic sleeves falling off the shoulders.
The princess paired the dress with matching white satin accessories and royal diamond and pearl jewellery, many of which had been worn by Princess Diana.
Newsweek has contacted Kensington Palace and representatives for Meghan Markle for comment.
Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected] We would love to hear from you.
