North Texas Native Americans Participate in Inaugural Fashion Show





On a chilly Saturday afternoon, North Texans strutted through the AT&T Discovery District courtyard dressed in flowing ribbon skirts, round-framed sunglasses, denim and buckskin. Last weekend marked the inaugural fashion show for the Native American Heritage Month powwow, hosted by the AT&T Employee Intertribal Council. About 40 contestants, aged 3 to 60, competed for prizes like a new S22 phone provided by fashion show co-sponsor Samsung. Rachel Salinas, National Chairperson of the AT&T Employee Intertribal Council, said the fashion show, which included streetwear and traditional wear categories, was an important addition to this year’s powwow because it challenges the way people perceive Native Americans. A lot of people have stereotypes about how Native Americans look and what we wear, she said. So I think showcasing our fashion and our people will help break down stereotypes and also bring more visibility to our community. Salinas, who is Lipan Apache, said the fashion show gives community members the opportunity to represent the unique clothing styles of their tribes. There are 574 federally recognized tribes in the USA Grand Prize winner Juliane Rives, who is Kiowa and Comanche, won the S22 phone after a dance and dressed in a traditional buckskin dress in yellow, white, red and green colors that represent different parts of her heritage. Tana Cleamons, who is Chickasaw, won first place in the streetwear category for her choice of a red ribbon skirt and denim jacket which she designed with custom patches to draw attention to the issue missing and murdered indigenous women. In the traditional dress category, Katherine Burr of the Jemez Pueblo Tribe of New Mexico won. The 2nd Annual Native American Heritage Month Pow Wow was held at the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas on November 19, 2022 and included the Inaugural Fashion Show. (Allison Slomowitz / Special Contributor) Grand Prize winner Juliane Rives, who is Kiowa and Comanche, wore a traditional buckskin dress with yellow, white, red and green colors that represent different parts of her heritage. (Allison Slomowitz / Special Contributor) Phyllis Nuno participates in the contemporary part of the fashion show. (Allison Slomowitz / Special Contributor) For the first time, a fashion show was part of this year’s Native American Heritage Month powwow. (Allison Slomowitz / Special Contributor) Ribbons swirl during the Native American Heritage Month powwow. (Allison Slomowitz / Special Contributor) The dance was a featured event at the 2nd Annual Native American Heritage Month Powwow. (Allison Slomowitz / Special Contributor) The fashion contest was a first for the downtown Dallas event. (Allison Slomowitz / Special Contributor) Adrina Hernandez, 13, takes part in the traditional part of the fashion show. (Allison Slomowitz / Special Contributor) Five-year-old Rylan Wilson walks the track. (Allison Slomowitz / Special Contributor) Multi-colored skirts were a popular fashion choice. (Allison Slomowitz / Special Contributor) Monica Kampeska and her daughter Audrey Soto, 7, were finalists in the traditional part of the fashion show. (Allison Slomowitz / Special Contributor) Read more articles on Arts Access. Arts Access is a partnership between The Dallas Morning News and KERA which expands coverage of local arts, music and culture through the lens of access and equity. This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The news and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access journalism.

