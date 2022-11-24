Fashion
37 DC-Area Stores Where You Can (Also!) Shop Online for Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday is back and many local shopping districts are reporting festive events and in-store promotions. Visit Alexandria has over 65 stores celebrating the day with special discounts and treats, and the Georgetown BID announced more than 20 stores with discounts and other special promotions. But if online shopping is more your thing, you can also shop local for Small Business Saturday online. Here are over 37 DC-area small businesses you can buy in-store or without leaving your home.
Fashion and Accessories
Bitter grace. A Capitol Hill boutique offering lines of cashmere, athleisure, jewelry, leather goods and more with a focus on sustainability.
Current shop. An upscale consignment boutique featuring designer women’s clothing, shoes, bags and accessories and other pre-loveds, with locations in Clarendon, Old Town Alexandria and 14th Street.
She kicks. Current ready-to-wear new women’s clothing and second-hand luxury consignment in Georgetown.
Hobo.A leather goods brand offering handbags, wallets and accessories that started in Annapolis and recently opened a boutique in Georgetown.
Lettie Gooch. Women’s clothing, accessories and home goods store near the 9:30 Club and Howard University.
The Phoenix. A 65-year-old Georgetown boutique offering a high-end, sustainable selection of clothing, homeware, costume and fine jewelry.
Trade Reddz. A high-end consignment boutique of men’s and women’s clothing and accessories with locations in Bethesda and Georgetown.
Seconds.Consignment of designer women’s clothing and accessories at Dupont Circle.
Shelter. Jewelry boutique from jewelry designer Mallory Shelter, including bridal and engagement pieces, apparel, and more. The store features over 100 independent designers near Gallaudet University in DC.
The shoe hive. High-end clothing, shoes and accessories (think Sam Edelman, Ulla Johnson, Veronica Bear, Agolde, etc.) for women in Old Town Alexandria.
Tribute Collective. A Bethesda-based store of vintage and used clothing accessories and home goods as well as new items from small, self-funded, conscious designers around the world.
Tuckernuck.Classic American (read: preppy) clothing, accessories and homewares for men and women in Georgetown.
Wyle and Grey. High-end women’s clothing and accessories (including brands like Perfect Moment, Ulla Johnson and LoveShackFancy) at Bethesda.
Home items
Good wood. Furniture, textiles and other unique homewares, plus women’s clothing on U Street.
Handmade habitat. Candles made locally with all-natural soy wax and beauty products, designed for slow, mindful living, in Brookland.
Small leaf shop.A “boutique and little jungle” specializing in plants, paper and gifts on 14th Street.
Mercantile Red Barn. Homewares including seasonal and other decorations, kitchen utensils, tableware, cookbooks, paper goods, gifts, etc.
Salt and miscellaneous.A “home and lifestyle” boutique with gifts, candles, soaps, tableware and other accessories, paper goods, homewares, and more, with locations in Union Market and Logan Circle.
The threshold. Plants, plant care, and other home decor and gifts at Bethesda.
Gifts and other fun things
The candy box of the capital. Candies, Oreos and chocolate-covered pretzels, popcorn and more on Capitol Hill.
Chocolate Chocolate, Chocotenango, craving for chocolateand several other local chocolate shops worth checking out this holiday season, with dozens of sweet offerings.
Every peach market. Grocery store and unique food gifts in Mount Pleasant.
East City Bookstore, Harambee Books and Artwork, Kramers, Loyalty library,Mahogany books, Old Town Booksand several other independent local bookstores.
Penny Post. An independent card, stationery, paper goods and gift shop in Alexandria.
Scout. A “casual lifestyle” brand offering an assortment of bags, ranging from tote bags and cooler bags to cosmetic bags and card holders.
Made in DC stores. Over 5,000 products, apparel, jewelry, home goods, art, beauty products, gifts and more from hundreds of DC manufacturers, with locations in Georgetown, Union Market, Wharf and Canopy Embassy Row.
Made in Virginia store. Over 500 products apparel, jewelry, homeware, art, beauty, gifts and over 300+ manufacturers from Virginia, in Old Town Alexandria.
Constant supply. A gift shop with products from over 100 independent manufacturers and designers.
Take care of yourself.A Georgetown spa with a retail store selling small-batch and natural skin care, beauty and body care products.
|
