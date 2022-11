The Theater of Digital Art holds groundbreaking digital fashion show in Dubai

The Dubai Digital Art Theater will host a digital fashion show and performance fully controlled by artificial intelligence. Starting Sunday, Digital Fashion Dubai, at Souk Madinat’s ToDA space, promises to be a “multi-sensory journey that will take visitors away from traditional fashion into the world of AI”, and suggests what could potentially look like the future of fashion. The brainchild of Max Goshko-Dankov, a Russian digital artist, the 22 event designers include Jon Sanchez, better known as Slam Things, and Neon Dazer, real name Max Arnautov. When not rendering AI apparel, Arnautov has collaborated with Balenciaga and Yeezy on concept designs, including sandals made from empty water bottles for Balenciaga and worn by Justin Bieber. Canadian artist Frank Square will bring his all-black oversized outfits, while Nikita Replyanski, who goes by the name R66, will showcase his human/alien hybrid figures, straight out of the gaming world. Fashion designer and digital artist Karen ArtYan, who has worked with Off-White, Supreme and Louis Vuitton, will bring her colorful and futuristic looks, while shoe designer Robert Quach, who in the real world designs shoes for Jumpman, the adidas company behind Michael ”Air” Jordan products, has created new 3D digital shoes that are plumped to new cushioned proportions. Divided into three parts, the show raises questions about how we’ll all dress and shop in the years to come. As technology enters the retail experience, with virtual stylists and the ability to digitally try on clothes from the comfort of our own homes, the boundary between the real and virtual worlds is set to become increasingly blurry. This boundless new space is what the Toda show hopes to explore, providing a window into how we’ll all experience clothing in the not-too-distant future. “We are thrilled to partner with Max Goshko-Dankov, the creative lead behind this project to demonstrate the future of fashion in combination with AI and explore themes of surrealism, expressionism and virtual consciousness” , said Daria Proaevich, CEO of ToDA. We are honored to have invited 22 digital artists from around the world, each with a unique vision, to share their views on fashion and the endless potential AI offers the world. The Theater of Digital Art’s Digital Fashion Dubai show takes place from November 27 to December 30. Tickets, from 65 Dh, are available on toda.ae Updated: November 23, 2022, 3:10 p.m.

