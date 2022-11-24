Diplo poses in traditional Qatari attire at the 2022 World Cup – Billboard

Diplo looks like he is having the best time of his life attending the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

In a pair of photos posted to his Instagram story on Wednesday (November 23), the DJ wears a traditional long shirt called a thobe, paired with a loose red and white cloth headdress known as a gutra while watching a match between Costa Rica and the United States. Spain from one of eight stadiums built for this year’s World Cup.

“Damn Spain up 7-0 I don’t even care I just want to make sure my hat thing is okay,” he wrote, posting one of the same selfies on Twitter.

His Major Lazer teammate Ape Drums also shared a number of videos from the occasion, including Diplo goofing off and posing as a vendor at one of the arena’s merchandise stands. “What’s up, Habibi?” What you want? Anything you want, I get it for you. I get anything for you,” he joked into the camera as Ape Drums laughed behind the lens.

The duo were in Doha with Walshy Fire for Major Lazer to headline the opening night of Daydream Festival Qatar on Tuesday night. The festival continues for seven more days until December 18 with performances by Alesso, Nervo, Armin Van Buuren, Tiësto, Jonas Blue and more.

Earlier in the week, Diplo also encouraged Team USA, who next face England in a game scheduled for Friday.

“We came to support our boys in Qatar and made new friends,” he tweeted at the time, posting a video as he chanted “USA! UNITED STATES!” before pointing at a Qatari fan waving an American flag.

Check out Diplo’s many World Cup tweets below and Ape Drums’ Instagram stories here.