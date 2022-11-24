Fashion
Pac-12 Men’s Football Weekly Recap – November 23, 2022
Schedule | Rankings | Pac-12 statistics | NCAA support |NCAA statistics | NCAA RPI
Pac-12 Registry| Pac-12 Post-Season Rewards
NCAA Third Round Schedule
- Pac-12 Men’s Soccer is one of four leagues with multiple teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 with the ACC (Duke, Pittsburgh, Syracuse), American (FIU, Tulsa), and Sun Belt (Kentucky, Marshall) .
- UCLA (12-6-1) will continue its East Coast swing with a visit to Vermont (15-3-2) Saturday at 4 p.m. PT. Bruins are in third round for first time since 2014 and first time under head coach Ryan Earth.
- The Bruins and Catamounts will meet for the fourth time. UCLA leads the series 2-0-1, with the last meeting a 3-0 victory in September 1995 (3-0) with a 3-1 win at Burlington in September 1982.
- The No. 5 seed STANFORD (12-2-5) will continue his quest for a fourth national title in the last eight seasons on Sunday by hosting Southern Conference champion and No. 11 seed UNC Greensboro (13-1-5) at 5:00 a.m. PT. This will be the first encounter between the Cardinal and the Spartans.
- Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.
- The Bruins and Cardinal will both be seeking their eighth trip to the Regional Finals/Quarterfinals under Pac-12 sponsorship (since 2000). For Stanford, it would be his sixth in the past eight seasons, while for UCLA it would be his first since 2014.
- With the Bruins’ women’s team through to the quarterfinals, UCLA joins Duke as the only schools with both football programs still competing in NCAA tournaments.
Opening round results
- UCLA reached its first Round of 16 in eight seasons on the back of a pair of comeback wins – the Bruins edged California Baptist and Clemson by one goal before overturning the games in 2-1 wins.
- After passing Cal Baptist on Thursday, unranked UCLA traveled across the country to eliminate defending national champion and No. 6 Clemson. The Bruins’ third-round opponent Vermont also knocked out a seeded team in No. 11 SMU, 3-2, in comeback fashion.
- The No. 5 seed Stanford left no doubt in their tournament opener, routing High Point (6-2) to set up a third-round encounter with the No. 11 UNCG, who advanced on penalties on goal after a 1-1 draw with Ohio State. The Cardinal’s six goals against the Panthers tied a postseason program high and were one level off the Pac-12 postseason record (UCLA, 7-1 vs. Penn State, 7/12/02 ).
- Seven NCAA top-16 seeds failed to make it out of the second round, including two of the trio of Pac-12 seeded teams in No. 2 Washington and No. 8 Washington. ‘Oregon State.
- from washington Kalana Kossa-Rienzi opened the scoring in the 10th minute, but three unanswered goals, two of them in the final seven minutes, saw Creighton win 3-1. Portland avenged a previous season loss to Oregon State in Corvallis with a 2-0 win.
Pac-12 NCAA Tournament History
- Since sports sponsorship began in 2000, Pac-12 programs have combined for a 91-59-18 (.595) record in the NCAA playoffs with:
- 23 Regional Finals (California 2005, 2010, 2013; Oregon State 2021; Stanford 2000-02, 2015-19; UCLA 2002-03, 2006, 2009-11, 2014; Washington 2013, 2019-21)
- 11 College Cup appearances (Stanford 2000, 2002, 2015-17, 2019; UCLA 2002, 2006, 2011, 2014; Washington 2021)
- 8 title games (Stanford 2002, 2015-17; UCLA 2002, 2006, 2014; Washington 2021)
- 4 national titles (UCLA 2002, Stanford 2015-17).
- Broken down by round, the Pac-12’s collective NCAA Tournament records since 2000:
- First Round – 18-12-3 (.591)
- Second Round – 33-20-5 (.612)
- Third Round – 21-12-3 (.625)
- Quarterfinals – 9-9-4 (.500)
- Semifinals – 6-2-3 (.682)
- Final – 4-4-0 (.500)
- Records broken down by Pac-12 program since 2000 (NCAA appearances in brackets, including 2022)
- California (13) – 13-12-2
- Oregon State (8) – 4-6-1
- San Diego State (3) – 0-2-1
- Stanford (13) – 27-9-8
- UCLA (20) – 31-16-3
- Washington (16) – 16-14-3
- Dating back to 1960, the Pac-12 programs have combined for a record 149-113-20 (.564) in the NCAA playoffs, with 23 College Cup appearances (national semifinals), seven national championships and nine runners-up all time.
Great performances
- Charles Agostini scored the first two goals of the game and assisted the next two to power High Point’s 6-2 rout of Stanford. He was named the College Soccer News National Player of the Week for his performance. Agostinelli’s pair of assists gave him 10 for the season, tied for the most in the Pac-12.
- Agostinelli also appeared on the National football team of the weekwhere he was joined by the UCLA defender Grayson Doodywho helped at André Ochoa Equalizer in the 31st minute against Clemson. Ochoa now has a point (2g/1y) in each of the Bruins’ last three games.
- UCLA Tucker Lepley continues to recover after returning from injury on October 20, scoring the decisive goal in the 79th minute at Clemson. Lepley now has seven points (3g/1a) this season, all from the last four games.
- Kevin Diaz scored the game-winning goal in the 69th minute in the Bruins’ 2-1 win over Cal Baptist. Diaz now has four goals this season, including three match-winners.
- from Stanford Shane of Flores took the Pac-12 freshman scoring lead with a goal and an assist in the High Point win. He now leads the Cardinal and all Conference rookies with eight goals and 20 points this season.
National Teams/Players of the Week
CollegeSoccerNews National Teams of the Week
August 29 – Christian Soto, Washington
Sept. 5 – Riley Ferch, UCLA; Ilijah Paul, Washington
September 12 – Elias Katsaros, San Diego State
September 19 – Tommy Silva, UCLA
Sept. 26 – Javier Armas, Oregon State (POTW), Keegan Hughes, Stanford
October 3 – Will Reilly, Stanford
Oct. 10 – Lucas Meek, Washington (POTW)
Oct. 17 – Clarence Awoudor, Oregon State, Nick Scardina, Washington
October 24 – Shane de Flores, Stanford
November 14 – Joran Gerbet, Oregon State
November 21 – Carlo Agostinelli, Stanford (POTW)
Top DrawerSoccerNational Team of the Week
Aug. 30 – Tommy Silva, UCLA
Sept. 6 – Riley Ferch, UCLA; Ilijah Paul, Washington (POTW)
September 13 – Elias Katsaros, San Diego State
September 27 – Keegan Hughes, Stanford; Lucas Meek, Washington (POTW)
October 4 – Will Reilly, Stanford; Nicholas Scardina, Washington
October 11 – Gio Miglietti, Washington
October 18 – Clarence Awoudor, Oregon State, CJ Fodrey, San Diego State
October 25 – Shane de Flores, Stanford; Mouhameth Thiam, Oregon State
November 1 – Nate Crockford, UCLA
Nov. 15 – David Perez, Oregon State
November 22 – Carlo Agostinelli, Stanford; Grayson Doody, UCLA
United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week
September 7 – Ilijah Paul, Washington
September 14 – Elias Katsaros, San Diego State
For club and country
- Two former Pac-12 stars made FIFA World Cup 26-man roster for USA Men’s National Team – Stanford’s Jordan Morris(2015 Pac-12 Player of the Year, three-time All-Pac-12 First Team) as a forward and Washington Christian Rollan(2013 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, two-time All-Pac-12 First Team) as a midfielder.
- The Pac-12 is the only collegiate conference to have multiple former players selected to the USMNT roster.
- Morris, who came on as an 88th-minute substitute in USA’s 1-1 draw with Wales in their Group B opener, became the first Stanford player to feature at a World Cup from FIFA for the USMNT and the first former Pac-12 player to see action. at the event since 2010 (USA – Carlos Bocanegra, UCLA; Jonathan Bornstein, UCLA; Robbie Findley, OSU; Bennie Feilhaber, UCLA; New Zealand – Ryan Nelsen, STAN; Simon Elliot, STAN).
- Former UCLA standout and 2012 Pac-12 Player of the Year Ryan Hollingshead played all 120 minutes of LAFC’s penalty shootout victory over the Philadelphia Union in the epic 2022 MLS Cup.
Notes and nuggets
- The Pac-12 has advanced at least half of its six teams to the playoffs seven straight years and nine times in the past decade.
- The Pac-12 has been ranked as the top RPI conference in NCAA Division I each of the past two seasons (2021, 2022).
- The RPI Best Conference of Nations in 2021 also had RPI’s top two national teams (#1 Washington, #2 Oregon State) and the top two NCAA Tournament seeds (#1 Oregon State, #2 Washington). It was the second time in Conference history that the Pac-12 had the top two national seeds in the NCAA Tournament with 2013 (#1 UCLA, #2 California). The Pac-12 and ACC (nine times since the rankings began in 1994) are the only leagues to have the top two national seeds.
- Over the past 10 years, Pac-12men’s soccer has won 35 of a possible 60 NCAA Tournament bids among its six members, a 58% success rate surpassed only by the 12-team ACC (65%, 78- 120).
- The six-team Pac-12 has had a College Cup representative in six of the past eight seasons (UCLA 2014; Stanford 2015-17, 2019; Washington 2021). Only the 12-team ACC has had more total appearances (12) than the Pac-12’s six during that span.
- The Pac-12 has two of the best seven (Jeremy Gunn,Jamie Clark) the top-earning active coaches by percentage in NCAA Division I, while a third is two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year (Terry Boss).
- The Pac-12 has produced three of the last eight MAC Hermann Trophy winners – Oregon StatesAmanda Glory(2020), StanfordJordan Morris(2015) and UCLALeo Stolz(2014) – plus six finalists over the past nine years (2021 Dylan Teves, WASH; 2017 Tomas Hilliard-Arce, STAN; 2013 Leo Stolz, UCLA).
- The Pac-12 has produced 20 first-team All-Americans in the nine seasons since 2013 after amassing just 15 from 2000 to 2012.
- Since expanding beyond two rounds in 2014, 72 Pac-12 student-athletes have been drafted into the MLS SuperDraft, including four years of double-digit draft picks (2014, 2015, 2019, 2022).
