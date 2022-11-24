The little black dress can walk in the park when Disha Patani arrives in white for Kartik Aaryan’s birthday party





The black bodycon dress is definitely a classic. We know it all too well. But when the classics take on a different form, that’s where we’re really there for it. And to no one’s surprise, no one does the form-fitting dress style better than Disha Patani. Sure, the little black dress is a wardrobe staple, but for Kartik Aaryan’s birthday, she convinced us otherwise with a short white halter dress. The slinky white dress with its sweetheart neckline and ruffled sleeves was a hit from the start. To her look, she added a pair of silver heeled sandals and everyone’s favorite – the mini version of Chanel quilted handbag priced at Rs 3.5 Lakh approx. You can’t have two cult favorites and not expect the outfit to be a winner, can you? For beauty, it did not disappoint either. She left it open and stuck to the classics on this one with winged eyeliner and a puckered red pout. Also Read: Disha Patani’s Little Brown Dress Takes the Lead in Her Collection of Chic Bodycon Dresses Disha Patani in town for Kartik Aaryan’s birthday Bodycon dresses always have a moment in Disha Patani’s closet. For press dinners too, a figure-hugging dress finds its way to her door or at least her mirror selfie proves it. Her short brown satin corset dress was one of them. You can almost spot Disha from afar when she has one of her mini dresses with a sweetheart neckline indeed. That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for a black dress in her closet. But that doesn’t mean her black dresses are ordinary, mind you. A tight black dress with a sweetheart neckline, yes, but in latex? Here is a choice of Disha Patani right there! Also Read: Disha Patani’s Black Dress Is Just Our Kind Of Little Black Dress Disha Patani’s bodycon dresses range from fierce to ruffled, but none you wouldn’t like at first sight. Read also : Disha Patani’s brown dress is minimal chic goodness for all seasons Featured Video of the Day Priyanka Chopra on the hair care rituals she’s carried with her over the years and more

