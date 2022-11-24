We could see more sustainable fashion on the Oscars 2023 red carpet

What will guests be wearing at the upcoming Oscars? On March 12, 2023, it will not be the style or brand favored by celebrities that will be talked about at the next Oscars, but the eco-references of their clothing. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences aims to green the prestigious Oscars red carpet by encouraging celebrities to opt for sustainable fashion.

Every year it’s the same story. Guests arriving at the Oscars are first vetted from head to toe, before their outfits are analyzed in detail and subjected to merciless social media scrutiny. It’s a real godsend for the biggest luxury fashion houses in the world, who obviously see it as a privileged opportunity to promote creations that are – in general – not yet available for sale. But this year, the 2023 Oscars ceremony and red carpet are set to take on a new twist with a greener dress code based on sustainable fashion. A strong decision encouraged by the Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences itself.

Through its partnership with Red Carpet Green Dress (RCGD), an organization that promotes sustainability in the world of entertainment and design, the Academy hopes to make its red carpet greener, bringing a sustainable focus to one of the award shows. most coveted and watched prizes. of the year. She hopes to achieve this by adopting the principles of the “Sustainable Style Guide”, a specially adapted edition of which will be sent to guests at the next ceremony – a first that could revolutionize the red carpets of many events around the world.

Making the red carpet greener with sustainable fashion at the 2023 Oscars

“While the Academy remains consistent in its commitment to operate as a socially responsible organization with sustainability at the heart of our concerns, we recognize that we can always do more. We are proud to partner with RCGD Global. Their thought leadership and his expertise, along with the active engagement of Academy members, will continue to sustain our necessary and necessary momentum,” says Jeanell English, Executive Vice President of Impact and Inclusion at the Academy.

This guide to sustainable red carpet fashion, available online, aims to entice diners to turn to vintage pieces, by renting or borrowing clothes from the archives of major fashion houses. It also promotes upcycling, and encourages customers to favor textiles from natural sources, such as linen, hemp and wool, or bio-based materials of plant origin. Whatever the outfit chosen, the Academy, in partnership with the RCDG, calls on guests to favor more sustainable production methods, particularly with regard to dyes and coloring techniques, as well as to turn to ethical brands.

But this notion of sustainability extends beyond the event itself, taking into consideration the final destination of the red carpet outfits. The guide recommends giving a second life to these exceptional garments, either by keeping them for another event, or by having them transformed or altered. Otherwise, the clothes could be sold or donated to a non-profit organization, for example. It remains to be seen whether the guests will (really) follow these examples of good practice. Find out in four months.

(Main and featured image: Angela Weiss/ AFP)

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews