Alessandro Michele excites Gucci





This Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Dry announced that Alexander Michael Is exciting Gucci, after serving as Creative Director for over 7 years. While Men’s Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2015-2016 was in full swing in January 2015, Francois-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Dry formalized the arrival of Alexander Michael at Gucci. After studying at the Costume and Fashion Academy in Rome, the Italian designer worked at Fendi as a senior accessories designer, before joining Guccidesign studio in 2002 and to be appointed associate creative director of Frida Giannini in May 2011. Then he was the right arm of Frida Gianniniwhose departure coincided with that of the CEO of Gucci, and Alexander Michael became Gucciin January 2015. A few days after this nomination, the designer presented his first collection (men) in February 2015, which he created in record time, and which showed a promising future within the house. Throughout his 7 years at the head of the Italian fashion house, Alexander Michael shakes up and reinvents fashion codes by offering a genderfluid wardrobe imbued with romanticism and baroque influences, which earned him the British Fashion Award for best designer of the year in 2015. Alexander Michael orchestrated a veritable metamorphosis of Gucci, while celebrating the values ​​and heritage of the house which he masters perfectly. Navigate between places and times, Alexander Michael puts on a real show at every show. His latest stunt? The Gucci Spring-Summer 2023 “Twinsburg” show, in which the designer paid tribute to his two mothers with a cast composed exclusively of twins. The name of his successor has not yet been revealed. Stay tuned. Credits: THE WILD BAND

Top: Models Ozioma Emmanuel, Mona M., Ebony Francisco and Mason Marchetti.

Bottom row: Diana Achan, designer Alessandro Michele, Audrey Marnay and Missy Rayder.

All wearing Gucci; gucci.com.

Fashion editors: Francesca Ragazzi and Laura Ingham.

Photographed by Osma Harvilahti. More from French Vogue:

