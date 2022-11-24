Report: Fashion Brands Are Not Including Supply Chains in Net Zero Goals, Harming Their Credibility

That’s the conclusion of a new analysis by Stand.earth, an environmental NGO based in the United States and Canada, which assessed the plans of ten major fashion companies to achieve net zero emissions and published the conclusions this week.

The companies assessed in the scorecard are American Eagle; Gap Inc; H&M; Kering; Levi’s; Lululemon; Nike; VF Corp (parent company of Timberland, Vans, The North Face and more); Inditex (parent company of Zara) and Fast Retailing (parent company of Uniqlo).

All of these brands have declared a net zero ambition and have set targets to at least halve their direct (Scope 1) and electricity-related (Scope 2) emissions by 2030. Stand.earth fears that half of the brands listed have not received verification from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for their emissions targets, and half have not published interim targets until 2030.

Additionally, many of these brand targets have supply chain loopholes, despite the fact that most major fashion companies will see the majority of their carbon footprint upstream. Some key findings in this regard include:

– Only two of the companies, H&M and Kering, have committed to reducing their scope 3 (indirect) emissions by at least half this decade.

– These same two companies are the only two to have committed to using 100% renewable energy throughout the supply chain by 2030.

– Only half of the brands assessed have set independent targets for phasing out thermal coal in supply chains. None share basic data on the use of coal in supply chains.

– None of the companies has emissions targets covering all of its supply chains, without exclusion.

material world

Stand.earth has also sounded the alarm that the fashion industry as a whole is failing to measure and reduce emissions and the environmental impact of its increasing use of synthetic materials. He found that none of the ten companies have public goals. reduce the use of materials derived from fossil fuels during this decade. This is despite the fact that these materials account for around 15-20% of the fashion industry’s carbon footprint.

A report published by the Changing Markets Foundation last year found that polyester is now found in more than half of all textiles worldwide. This report also indicates that overall global production of fossil fuel-based synthetic textiles has doubled in two decades and is expected to grow further.

Stand.earth concluded that fashion brands’ net zero plans still vary widely and generally lack consistency in commitments, detail in transition plans, and any meaningful supply chain accountability.

At COP27 in Egypt earlier this month, the UN pushed for a crackdown on greenwashing as part of the transition to net zero. Net-Zero Tracker subsequently released its latest big global report, highlighting valuable small progress in nations and non-state actors supporting long-term goals with tentative science-based ambitions.

The High-Level Expert Group on Net Zero Emissions Commitments by Non-State Entities used the UN summit to release a new set of recommendations on defining short-, medium- and long-term commitments. This includes prioritizing deep emission reductions, in line with science, offsetting, and ensuring that any offsets used are robust.

Also at COP27, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) released a net zero guidelines document. The document is intended to be a one-stop reference text for any organization wishing to credibly use net zero emissions terminology and create meaningful goals. It is available for free.

