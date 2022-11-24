India’s Covid pandemic: Online shoppers are becoming big business for top fashion brands





The way India buys fashion has changed significantly since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Online shopping for shirts, jackets, dresses, tops, jeans, sneakers and boots now accounts for 26-50% for some of the country’s biggest fashion brands, shattering the myth that touch and feel are critical factors in the fashion buying decision. Puma India’s online sales account for half of its total business, while for H&M the online sales share is 42%, for Marks and Spencer 25%, for Woodlands 35% and for Arvind Fashions 26%. , according to company executives or the latest regulatory information from these companies. This contrasts sharply with 5-10% in 2019-20, when for some brands such as Marks and Spencer it was close to zero. Consumer habits have changed, according to company executives, and online shopping for fashion has surged not only in urban markets, but even in small towns.

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of Puma India and Southeast Asia, said Indian young consumers’ affinity for e-commerce is extremely high and adoption is accelerating even after Covid-19. Consumers may have bought online for the first time during lockdown, but they’ve embraced e-commerce as part of their buying journey. Today, nearly half of our business relies on digital commerce. That said, we are seeing equally strong growth in offline and online channels, Ganguly said.

Ritesh Mishra, managing director of Marks & Spencer Reliance India, said the digital expansion undertaken just before Covid-19 has become a strong pillar of growth. Online sales continue to grow at a high rate and could soon account for a third of our business, he said. While online became a dominant channel during the pandemic, sales picked up in categories such as fashion and apparel from 2021-22 and have continued since then. Brands have also started rolling out exclusive ranges online at all price points to meet growing demand. Woodland’s chief executive, Harkirat Singh, said there was a huge uptake of online shopping for fashion and shoes which was not even imagined before Covid-19. Fashion has become one of the largest online shopping categories, along with electronics such as smartphones and televisions. According to researcher IDC India, online accounted for a record 58% of total smartphone sales in the July-September quarter, the largest category in terms of online contribution. Arvind Fashions chief executive Shailesh Chaturvedi told analysts last week that the share of online sales was 26% in the last quarter. So this is a channel that grew by 20% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) post Covid, and we also made around Rs 100 crore plus monthly operating rate in the second quarter, he said. declared. The company sells brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Arrow and US Polo Assn. E-commerce marketplaces and platforms such as Ajio, Myntra, Amazon and Flipkart have become dominant online sales generators for most fashion brands, although most have also launched their own online store and own shopping apps. Reliances JioMart is also ready to enter the segment. Online sales have grown rapidly for department store chains such as Westside, Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons and Lifestyle, but their contribution is still around 6-10%. For Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, e-commerce revenue ran at an annual rate of Rs 1,300 crore in September, 40% higher than last year despite a rebound in offline sales.



