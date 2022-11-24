Best blazer dress | WJMN

Blazer dresses exude sexy sophistication by blending the strong silhouette of business attire with delicate elements such as satin detailing. They’re a great choice when the weather turns cold and can transition effortlessly from day to night with the right accessories.

The best ones have a flattering shape with a design that hugs your body in all the right places. The City Studios Velvet Blazer Dress is a top pick because it flatters your curves and has a smooth finish with a satin trim that gives it an elegant aesthetic.

What to know before buying a blazer dress

What is a blazer dress?

A blazer dress is also called a tuxedo dress. It looks like a traditional suit jacket but has a long hem that makes pants optional. As with the classic jacket, these dresses come in many shapes and lengths. They can also have different styles of sleeves and necklines.

Blazer dress silhouettes

The shape of a dress can help you accentuate your best features. Determine which parts of your figure you want to highlight or hide by considering the six blazer dress silhouettes:

A line : This style is fitted at the top, flares out from the waist and skims the hips.

: This style is fitted at the top, flares out from the waist and skims the hips. Sheath : This fit hugs your body from top to bottom.

: This fit hugs your body from top to bottom. Asymmetric : This one has a higher hem on one side and a shorter one on the other.

: This one has a higher hem on one side and a shorter one on the other. Gap: This silhouette is loose from top to bottom.

This silhouette is loose from top to bottom. Empire Waist : It hugs your bust and skims the rest of your body.

: It hugs your bust and skims the rest of your body. Mermaid: This style hugs the upper body and flares out from the thigh or shin to the floor.

blazer dress neckline

Although it may seem like a wide shoulder and a high V-neck are necessary for the perfect blazer dress, some well-executed varieties maintain the suit style at the bodice with buttons and satin trim, then add an alluring neckline. .

If you want to experiment with necklines, you have six to consider:

V-neck : This dips into a point on your chest; some are deeper than others.

: This dips into a point on your chest; some are deeper than others. off-the-shoulder : This style cuts across the bust and sits high on your upper arm or adds a little cap to your shoulder.

: This style cuts across the bust and sits high on your upper arm or adds a little cap to your shoulder. Crew : This high neck encircles your neck and is known for its classic flattering charm.

: This high neck encircles your neck and is known for its classic flattering charm. Halter : This sleeveless shape wraps around your neckline, exposing your shoulders and upper back.

: This sleeveless shape wraps around your neckline, exposing your shoulders and upper back. Strapless : This silhouette uses a fitted bodice to hold the dress in place, leaving your shoulders, upper chest, and upper back exposed.

: This silhouette uses a fitted bodice to hold the dress in place, leaving your shoulders, upper chest, and upper back exposed. Scoop: This cut encircles your neck with a fuller drape that highlights your collarbone.

What to Look for in a Quality Blazer Dress

Delicate details

While the blazer traditionally has a stiffer shape, eight details can make it look softer:

Tapered waist

Waist tie

Short hem

Transparent sleeves

Sleeveless fit

Metallic buttons

Pleats at the waist

lush matter, like velvet or satin

Trim

Lining is an underrated bonus that seems to be missing from many dresses these days. However, it is advantageous because it keeps your underwear hidden with an extra layer of material. It also keeps the dress from riding up and hugging your body in an unflattering way.

Pockets

Added pockets are always a bonus on dresses. You can usually find them at the waist, chest, or along the hip seams. Although not as common as they should be, manufacturers are beginning to include them in their designs.

How much you can expect to spend on a blazer dress

Depending on the style, brand, and materials, you can expect to spend between $40 and $200. However, many high-quality dresses cost between $60 and $120.

Blazer Dress FAQs

How to accessorize your dress when the temperatures drop?

A. Try adding a pair of leggings and up to the knees boots for an elegant winter transition.

How to make your dress even sexier?

A. Try adding a pair of stilettos. If your hemline is above the knee, it can make your legs look even longer and slimmer.

What is the best blazer dress to buy?

High blazer dress

City Studios Velvet Tuxedo Blazer Dress

What do you want to know: This elegant dress has a soft velvet finish and satin trim.

What you will love: It has a notched collar, front button closures and two waist pockets. It’s also fully lined, measures 34.5 inches long from center back to hem, and comes in sizes 2XS-2XL.

What you should consider: Some customers said that this dress runs a little small in the waist.

Or buy: Sold by Macy’s

Blazer dress top for the money

Akarise Double Breasted Gold Button Blazer Dress

What do you want to know: This asymmetrical dress has a clean silhouette and delicate details.

What you will love: It is a double-breasted jacket with shoulder pads, long sleeves and a sexy cropped hem. It also has gold buttons, a deep v-neck, lining for extra coverage and a flattering fit that hugs your body.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said this dress runs a little small and suggested you size up.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adrianna Papell Off Shoulder Midi Tuxedo Dress With Slit

What do you want to know: This elegant off the shoulder dress features satin trim, front buttons and hip pockets.

What you will love: This midi sheath dress shows off your curves in all the right places with a slit that goes up the thigh. It has a tuxedo-style bodice with boning for added support and a built-in bra. It is also slightly stretchy for more comfort.

What you should consider: Some people said they had to go up a size to get the perfect fit.

Or buy: Sold by Amazon

