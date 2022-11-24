Fashion
Alessandro Michele says different perspectives led him to leave Gucci
Alessandro Michele has led the House of Gucci for the past seven years, nearly eight of them as Creative Director, and has been with the brand for twenty years. Today he resigned and Kering broke the news. His story is rare in that he rose through the corporate ranks, seeing other creative directors come and go. Yet, being relatively unknown in the industry, he got himself the top creator job. Unknowns can be rare in fashion because those making the decisions don’t take risks on lesser-known designers to lead the creative direction. For now, Gucci has not named a successor as these things take time, but what is clear is that Michele has left an indelible mark on the Italian Maison. We’ve seen the House go from flirty looks to gender-blurred looks. What will be the next look?
There are times when paths diverge due to the different perspectives each of us may have, Michele said in a statement. Today marks the end for me of an extraordinary career spanning more than twenty years within a company to which I have tirelessly devoted all my love and my creative passion. During this long period, Gucci has been my home, my adoptive family. To this extended family, to all the people who cared for and supported her, I send my most sincere thanks, my biggest and most sincere hug. With them I wished, dreamed, imagined. Without them, nothing I have built would have been possible. To them goes my dearest wish: may you continue to cultivate your dreams, this subtle and immaterial matter which makes life worth living. May you continue to nourish yourself with poetic and inclusive images, remaining true to your values. May you always live from your passions, propelled by the wind of freedom.
Forty-nine-year-old Roman (and if you know Italy, mentioning where a person is from is key because Italians identify with their cities and regions) got his start in the industry working for Les Friends. He then worked at Fendi under Silvia Venturini Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld. From there he joined Gucci under the creative direction of Tom Ford. He worked in accessories, designing handbags in their London office before being promoted to senior leather goods designer. Evolving in various functions at Gucci, it was in 2015 that he was appointed creative director.
A century and over a year old, Gucci is a leading luxury brand. At the pinnacle of Italian luxury and craftsmanship, it creates high-end leather goods, jewelry, accessories, fashion collections, eyewear and beauty products.
Bringing gender fluidity to the House has worked for Gucci. Under Michele, you had models on the catwalk and you couldn’t tell their gender because of the style, there were male models on the female catwalks and vice versa, and the men wore pussy-bow blouses. The androgyny was palpable. It’s a change from Ford’s sultry creative direction that lifted Gucci out of its economic slump and the House of Gucci controversy of the 90s. Michele has worked with actors from Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, Jared Leto and Miley Cyrus during his tenure, all of whom campaigned for Gucci. And many more from Tom Hiddleston, Miles Teller, Lady Gaga, (did I say Jared Leto? Yes, he wore a lot of Micheles Gucci), Saoirse Ronan and many more wore his designs on red carpets. Gucci’s sales have risen from $4.1 billion in 2015 to $10 billion in 2021, according to The Washington Post.
I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to meet Alessandro at the end of 2014, since then we have had the pleasure of working closely together as Gucci has forged its successful path over the past eight years. I would like to thank him for his 20 years of commitment to Gucci and for his vision, his dedication and his unconditional love for this unique House during his tenure as Creative Director, noted Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci in the same press release where Kering announced the news today.
François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering echoed Bizzarri by saying: The path traveled together by Gucci and Alessandro in recent years is unique and will remain as a defining moment in the history of the House. I wish him an excellent next chapter in his creative journey. Kering, the French multinational manages luxury brands from Gucci to Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta. In 2021, the company made $18.4 billion in revenue.
Time will tell what Michele ends up doing and who Gucci will take over the creative rains.
