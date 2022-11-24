Best Blazer Dress – WATE 6 On Your Side

Suggest a fix
Blazer dresses exude a sexy sophistication by blending the strong silhouette of business attire with delicate elements such as satin detailing. They’re a great choice when the weather turns cold and can transition effortlessly from day to night with the right accessories.
The best ones have a flattering shape with a design that hugs your body in all the right places. The City Studios Velvet Blazer Dress is a top pick because it flatters your curves and has a smooth finish with a satin trim that gives it an elegant aesthetic.
A blazer dress is also called a tuxedo dress. It looks like a traditional suit jacket but has a long hem that makes pants optional. As with the classic jacket, these dresses come in many shapes and lengths. They can also have different styles of sleeves and necklines.
The shape of a dress can help you accentuate your best features. Determine which parts of your figure you want to highlight or hide by considering the six blazer dress silhouettes:
Although it may seem like a wide shoulder and a high V-neck are necessary for the perfect blazer dress, some well-executed varieties maintain the suit style at the bodice with buttons and satin trim, then add an alluring neckline. .
If you want to experiment with necklines, you have six to consider:
While the blazer traditionally has a stiffer shape, eight details can make it look softer:
Lining is an underrated bonus that seems to be missing from many dresses these days. However, it is advantageous because it keeps your underwear hidden with an extra layer of material. It also keeps the dress from riding up and hugging your body in an unflattering way.
Added pockets are always a bonus on dresses. You can usually find them at the waist, chest, or along the hip seams. Although not as common as they should be, manufacturers are beginning to include them in their designs.
Depending on the style, brand, and materials, you can expect to spend between $40 and $200. However, many high-quality dresses cost between $60 and $120.
A. Try adding a pair of leggings and up to the knees boots for an elegant winter transition.
A. Try adding a pair of stilettos. If your hemline is above the knee, it can make your legs look even longer and slimmer.
City Studios Velvet Tuxedo Blazer Dress
What do you want to know: This elegant dress has a soft velvet finish and satin trim.
What you will love: It has a notched collar, front button closures and two waist pockets. It’s also fully lined, measures 34.5 inches long from center back to hem, and comes in sizes 2XS-2XL.
What you should consider: Some customers said that this dress runs a little small in the waist.
Or buy: Sold by Macy’s
Akarise Double Breasted Gold Button Blazer Dress
What do you want to know: This asymmetrical dress has a clean silhouette and delicate details.
What you will love: It is a double-breasted jacket with shoulder pads, long sleeves and a sexy cropped hem. It also has gold buttons, a deep v-neck, lining for extra coverage and a flattering fit that hugs your body.
What you should consider: Some reviewers said this dress runs a little small and suggested you size up.
Or buy: Sold by Amazon
Adrianna Papell Off Shoulder Midi Tuxedo Dress With Slit
What do you want to know: This elegant off the shoulder dress features satin trim, front buttons and hip pockets.
What you will love: This midi sheath dress shows off your curves in all the right places with a slit that goes up the thigh. It has a tuxedo-style bodice with boning for added support and a built-in bra. It is also slightly stretchy for more comfort.
What you should consider: Some people said they had to go up a size to get the perfect fit.
Or buy: Sold by Amazon
