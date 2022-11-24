How not to be a character in a bad fashion movie

About 10 months ago, Laura Brown donned an emerald green suit and walked into an East Village art gallery, where two rows of benches lined the walls of a high-ceilinged square room. She sat in the front row.

It could have been a scene in what Ms. Brown calls a BFM, or a bad fashion flick, a phrase she started using years ago to describe the fashion editor archetype: elitist, self-absorbed and definitely the devil wears Prada-ish. A day earlier, publisher Dotdash Meredith announced that Ms Brown’s post as editor of InStyle magazine had been cut.

In her BFM, the scene would have gone like this: a fallen editor makes her first public appearance at a fashion show, walking through a den of whispers and sideways eyes, still steely.

Except Mrs. Brown was pretty much the farthest a mainstream fashion editor could get the ilk of Miranda Priestly. She didn’t show up that day with sunglasses and a cool smirk. She wore beachy waves and a playful smile. She hugged some of her seatmates and made them laugh between looks.