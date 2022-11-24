Fashion
How not to be a character in a bad fashion movie
About 10 months ago, Laura Brown donned an emerald green suit and walked into an East Village art gallery, where two rows of benches lined the walls of a high-ceilinged square room. She sat in the front row.
It could have been a scene in what Ms. Brown calls a BFM, or a bad fashion flick, a phrase she started using years ago to describe the fashion editor archetype: elitist, self-absorbed and definitely the devil wears Prada-ish. A day earlier, publisher Dotdash Meredith announced that Ms Brown’s post as editor of InStyle magazine had been cut.
In her BFM, the scene would have gone like this: a fallen editor makes her first public appearance at a fashion show, walking through a den of whispers and sideways eyes, still steely.
Except Mrs. Brown was pretty much the farthest a mainstream fashion editor could get the ilk of Miranda Priestly. She didn’t show up that day with sunglasses and a cool smirk. She wore beachy waves and a playful smile. She hugged some of her seatmates and made them laugh between looks.
When people asked about InStyle, she didn’t say I’m gone, which fashion people often say after they’ve been made redundant, Ms Brown said. She had no interest in leaving for a while to, like, pick me up then announce my next thing.
Besides, she knew that the power of magazines wasn’t what it used to be. Many years ago, social media leveled the playing field in fashion; In today’s front row, top editors are usually sandwiched between Instagram personalities and famous friends of the brand. In this case, Mrs. Brown was all three.
I knew what fairness I had earned, said Ms Brown, 48 and deeply Australian, as she lunched last month at the deeply Parisian restaurant Le Voltaire. My value didn’t depend on being the editor of InStyle.
A nice lady eating spaghetti
But, oh, what power these fashion magazines once held. Raised in Sydney by a single mother, Ms Brown waited on tables as a teenager in a seafood restaurant, where she learned to joke around with adults for tips. Without the internet, reading magazines felt like a stepping stone to other worlds, she said. Working for magazines was all she wanted.
She moved to New York at age 27, a week before 9/11, 2001. It was still the age of Imperial publishers, even though budgets were already shrinking. Ms Brown had only been working at Talk magazine for a few weeks when she learned the magazine was folding, halfway through production on a young Hollywood photo shoot by Melvin Sokolsky. (The concept was oiled actors hatch from eggs.)
In 2005, after brief stints at W and Details, Ms. Brown began working at Harpers Bazaar. Then-magazine editor Glenda Bailey favored theatrical photography, like Rihanna basking in the mouth of a shark, which she called shots. One of Mrs. Browns first coups involved send The Simpsons to Paris with Linda Evangelista (more than a decade before Balenciagas premiered his own Simpsons-take-Paris episode).
Bazaar is also where Mrs. Brown started befriending some very famous women. I vividly remember a cheese platter with sweaty cheese, Jennifer Aniston wrote in an email, describing her first interview with Ms Brown at the Beverly Hills Hotel. (Mrs. Brown later clarified: That wad of Brie was getting moister and moister, about as moist as I was. We just ignored it the whole time. There was another elephant in the room: the very recent Ms. Aniston’s separation from Brad Pitt. I remember telling her, it sucks.)
Mrs. Brown’s powerful enthusiasm somehow calmed these women, taking the center of gravity away from them and making them feel less alienated. Michelle Pfeiffer said she met Ms Brown while promoting a fragrance, taking samples to publishers’ offices in a Ziploc bag: Laura was bouncing on the couch like an 8-year-old, immediately diffusing any jitters I had .
Kiernan Shipka met Ms Brown when she was 12, while Harpers Bazaar was filming a round from the high-end closet of Mad Men actresses. I’m getting ready in my bathroom and the brightest energy just came through the door, recalls Ms Shipka, now 23. Last month, they found themselves in a restaurant, drinking champagne and dancing on the stands of Whitney Houston. There’s no pressure to play around her, Ms Shipka said.
Befriending these women was not complicated, Ms Brown said. She wanted them to feel welcome; in turn, they saw her as a rarity in fashion. A nice lady eating spaghetti, Mrs. Brown said. She wasn’t one of the sharp people, another term she deploys for a certain type of fashion person: exclusive, intimidating, obsessed with punching a sandwich card of chic (and also, says- her, by wearing clothes with pointed shoulders).
I wear this so I look chic, said Ms Brown, whose own uniform leans towards floral tops and high-waisted, wide-leg jeans. I have this body, so I’m classy. I was invited to this party, so I’m classy. It’s not very imaginative.
When I was younger, I thought everyone in New York fashion was on some kind of highway. More connected, more glamorous and smarter than me. And then you walk into the room and you’re like, Oh, and here she’s practically giggling this isn’t Mensa.
Don’t Throw the Wobblies
Ms Brown was named editor-in-chief of InStyle in 2016, after 11 years at Harpers Bazaar. Her first cover was Emily Ratajkowski, wearing a white t-shirt designed by Virgil Abloh printed with In on the front and Style on the back. The message was: Everyone is invited to the party, Ms Brown said. Even when this party takes on the air of the end of the world, as was the case in 2020.
Yet the chaos of the pandemic and racial reckoning galvanized Ms Brown, who leaned into covering the work of activists (and friends) like Me Too International’s Tarana Burke and Black Lives Matter’s Ay Tometi.
Travel restrictions meant that instead of attending fashion weeks or advertiser trips, you could go back to journalism itself, said Ms Brown, who put Dr Anthony Fauci, Stacey Abrams and Deb Haaland on InStyles covers (print and digital) throughout 2020 and 2021. (When The New York Times asked nine of the industry’s most influential fashion magazines about their racial portrayal, InStyle was the only publication ready to answer to the questions.)
But in November 2021, ownership of InStyle changed, with the Dotdash company acquiring Meredith. Two months later InStyles ceased print publication along with Entertainment Weekly and others and Ms. Brown was fired.
As she worried about the youngsters on her team, Ms Brown felt relatively optimistic, she said. She didn’t throw a wobbly, which is, apparently, an Australian term for freaking out. (She also had a wedding to plan: In April, in Hawaii, she married a 31-year-old writer named Brandon Borror-Chappell, who she met as a waiter at the Sunset Tower Hotel, in front of many famous friends, while wearing a custom candy pink Valentino dress.)
So maybe I’ll get fewer handbags, Ms Brown said, before suddenly getting serious. If you’ve earned your stripes and done the work, you take it with you. You don’t just fly off into space.
To some extent, she was also prepared. Two years ago, she decided to register a company, Laura Brown Media, and start thinking about her next moves.
Those moves are clearer today: Ms Brown will release a podcast in early 2023 called So Seen, made with To see her (Ms. Brown advises or sits on the board of several non-profit organizations, including this one, which is dedicated to the representation of women in marketing and media). She is producing a film about the world of fashion with Bruna Papandrea, producer of The Undoing and Big Little Lies on HBO. She is a consultant for luxury brands. She is working on a collaboration with the French brand Sezane.
At a dinner party celebrating the collaboration in October, Ms Brown was true to form, straddling the roles of host and court jester, doing fun little dances and giving quick introductions. (Laura Dern calls Mrs. Brown the great connector. There’s no conversation anyone ends around Laura Brown where she doesn’t like, you know who you need to know?)
Sézane had rented a TriBeCa apartment for the candlelit dinner, filling a wall bookcase with dozens of new sweaters, which, towards the end of the night, were offered to each guest. At first, actresses and models and stylists were hesitant. But once Ms Brown started lobbing the knits at people like a human t-shirt gun, all pretensions were dropped. Women stacked sweaters in their arms. Nobody was too cool about it. And there was something very Laura Brown about it.
I always had a good idea of which fashion worlds I wanted to be in and which ones I didn’t want to be in, she said. The pointed ones don’t interest me that much. I love color, creativity, generosity and warmth.
