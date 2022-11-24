Kate Middleton fans ‘hoped she’d wear dress again’ from Jamaica to state banquet





Kate Middleton, 40, stepped out with Prince William at the first state banquet of King Charles’ reign on Tuesday evening. The Princess of Wales has decided to wear her most worn tiara again for these kinds of occasions, but she also bought a glamorous new dress for the event.

Kate wore a beautiful white Jenny Packham dress on Tuesday night with embellished shoulders. Elspeth’s dress, as it is known, was purchased for a whopping £4,303.09. The princess’ dress featured a boat neckline and long open sleeves, with beaded details on the shoulders. It was a fitted look and featured a stretchy cape, similar to outfits worn by Meghan Markle in the past. Kate’s back featured a keyhole, and it was actually from Jenny Packham’s bridal collection, making her an unusual choice for a state banquet. As with previous dresses, like her black and white number from the Top Gun premiere, Kate had this dress altered. The keyhole back has been closed for a more demure look for the Princess of Wales. Many fans were hoping that Kate would wear a beautiful ballgown from her wardrobe again instead of buying an expensive new dress for the occasion on Tuesday. READ MORE: Queen Camilla honors Queen Elizabeth with tiara and sapphire jewelry

This is due to the current cost of living crisis, as well as Prince William and Kate’s dedication to Earthshot and tackling climate change with sustainable choices. For example, royal fan @KateMiddStyle tweeted ahead of Tuesday’s event: “My prediction: repeat Jamaica’s green Jenny Packham dress and Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara.” Although this fan was right with her prediction for the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, Kate didn’t re-wear an old dress from her wardrobe and instead bought a new dress from Jenny Packham. Daena Borrowman, Head of Public Relations, Social and Digital Marketing at jewelry box spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about this decision by the Princess of Wales. DO NOT MISS :

She said: “Kate wore a brand new £4,303.09 Jenny Packham dress on Tuesday night for the first State Banquet of King Charles’ reign celebrating a milestone in her royal career. “Honoring him and William’s first festivities as Prince and Princess of Wales, she dazzled in a sumptuous white dress that cascaded over her shoulders. It was adorned with sequins as well as a tiara and jewels belonging to both the late Queen and the late Diana.” However, the expert noted that Kate already had a “vast collection” of existing outfits in her wardrobe, but ultimately chose not to wear any of them. Daena continued: “Many royal fans were eagerly anticipating her appearance and some were hoping she would wear a dress from her extensive collection again to be respectful in light of the cost of living crisis.” READ MORE: Prince Andrew ‘won’t be kicked out’ of £30m home

The expert suggests it could have been because this state banquet was a ‘milestone’ for Kate; it was her first state banquet as Princess of Wales. Daena added, “Although her new title must have been celebrated in a big enough way to mark this milestone, perhaps the public would have liked another reappearance of one of the sensational dresses already sitting in her closet. “ However, Kate looked undeniably still stunning in her white Jenny Packham dress. She also paired historically significant jewelry with the outfit. Daena said, “Having said that, she is undoubtedly the most beautiful in sparkles and her dinner dress with the mighty shoulder made her give off all the aura of a future queen.”

Kate was seen wearing her Alexander McQueen Butterfly Box clutch and Gianvito Rossi’s embellished Rania 105 pumps, which she wears to many royal engagements requiring high heels. For jewelry, the princess chose the Lover’s Knot tiara, which she has worn eight times in the past. It was also frequently worn by the late Princess Diana in the 1980s. Although some fans hoped she would wear a different tiara to the state banquet on Tuesday, other fans believed she did so to let the Queen Camilla shine for the occasion. For example, @Remisagoodboy tweeted: “I think she was a loyal and devoted member of the family allowing Camilla to shine in her latest tiara and at her first State Dinner as Queen. Catherine has it all time to debut something new.” Kate also wore a pearl bracelet which she wore to the funeral of the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

