Get your dress! Red Dress Day is coming to West Hollywood





Don your red dress for the City of West Hollywood’s inaugural Red Dress Party Day event taking place in the city’s LGBT Rainbow Neighborhood on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Participating businesses partner with the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with the aim of bringing visibility to HIV and AIDS by creating a fixed day for the community to celebrate life and raise awareness of HIV infections. It’s also an opportunity to be creative and look fabulous in red. The event serves as a fundraiser for non-profit organizations like Being Alive and The LA Life Group. Participating companies hosting a Red Dress Parton on Red Dress Party Day will include: Beaches

WeHo heart

Micky’s WeHo

mother lode

at Rocco’s

mustache

Revolver

trunks There will be a red carpet event at Micky’s WeHo, located at 8857 Santa Monica Boulevard, starting at 4 p.m. with hosts Gert Crawford and Glen Alen. The Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are committed to social activism, social service, and spiritual development. Additionally, the mission of the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is to strengthen its community through drag activism, raising much-needed funds for community charities, and fostering a better understanding of gay spirituality. The first day of the Red Dress Party was held at the Gold Coast Bar in 1997, with proceeds going to community HIV and AIDS organisations. The initial event at the Gold Coast Bar proved to be impactful, and the event has been held annually for 23 years, raising awareness about HIV and AIDS in the community and providing much needed support and funding to organizations dedicated to the cause. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic (and the closure of the Gold Coast Bar), Red Dress Party Day did not take place in 2020. Trunks Bar and Mickys WeHo held a joint event last year on the 14 November 2021. As part of the co-sponsorship of this year’s event, Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence asked the City of West Hollwood for communications support. The City will use all appropriate communication tools to promote the event, such as the City’s website and social media tools, and will authorize the use of the City’s name and logo on invitations, programs and other ancillary documents.

