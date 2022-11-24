Signature style: how to dress like fashion icon Don Draper

For Don Draper, a mid-20th century publicist, image was everything. He knew better than anyone that first impressions were the most important aspect of interacting with the world. Of course, it’s what’s inside that counts, but without a good first impression, few people stick around to find out what’s inside. Just as every bookstore is filled with bright, eye-catching covers to entice you to read the book, Draper’s image drew everyone to him.

If you want to look like the archetypal The Dapper, embracing the first impression is key. Just perfecting your clothes isn’t enough to perfect the first impression, but starting with your looks gives you a head start in getting those around you to trust and believe in you. Here are some tips to get you started on the path to becoming The Dapper.

Invest in luxury

It’s easy to give in to temptation and buy cheaper clothes to save money in the short term. The problem with this approach is that not only will you end up having to buy replacement clothes more often, but often cheaper clothes as well.looks cheaper.

When purchasing men’s clothing such as suits, dress shirts, ties and dress shoes, where possible you should invest in personalized or bespoke items. Start with the four-legged stool, then expand it. Feel free to spend more than usual on your dress shoes, as they will last you a decade or more if properly cared for.

Another place to spend more money is on the watch. There’s no more classic status symbol than a high-end watch. That doesn’t mean going to blow everything you’ve got on a Rolex. Rather, it means that when you spend money, you should favor a luxury watch, shoes and tailored clothes rather than jeans, sweaters or flashy trends. If you can fill your closet with high quality suits, shirts and shoes and add a high quality luxury watch to it, you will never fail to make a great first impression. Whether it’s during a job interview, a formal event or even a first date, putting forward the right image is essential to convince those around you that you are in charge.

keep it simple

When trying to build a menswear wardrobe or make a great first impression, one of the most common mistakes men make is trying to reinvent the wheel. Bright colors and wild patterns can definitely grab attention, but they can also distract from what you actually want people to focus on. If you think of the most stylish people in the public eye and on screen, they rarely wear more than impeccably tailored garments in solid colors and simple patterns. Stick to solid navy, brown and gray; if you decide to go for patterns, basic stripes and checks are your best bet.

Your goal is to have all of these people focus on your face, your skills, your goals, everything but your clothes. If you think back to each season of Mad Men, Don Draper rarely wore anything other than a white or light blue shirt. Although your clothes are the first thing most people will notice, they should be part of you, something associated with you, not what defines you. Remember that analogy from the bookstore about how book covers entice people to read the story? Well, if all you remember about this book is the cover and not the story, that means the writing wasn’t very good and there was just no substance. Ditto for your look.

Adopt the trends

Just because you focus on the basics doesn’t mean The Dapper isn’t having fun. Don Draper didn’t just wear suits, nor was he limited to solids. However, when he wore something with brighter colors or patterns, the rest of his ensemble was muted. When choosing a sports coat in bright colors or with an eye-catching pattern, keep your shirt and pants solid and let the coat do the talking.

Following the trends in men’s style will allow you to embrace these clothes, colors and patterns and show them off while maintaining your sophisticated image. A word to the wise with trends: they change often, which means that buying new, high-quality items simply based on trends can get quite expensive. Be selective with the trends you engage in and know which ones you should let go. With your most expensive clothes like suits, watches and shoes, stick to the more classic styles and you can’t go wrong.

When combining trendy and classic, keep this rule in mind: if you have one trendy item in your ensemble, the rest should be classic. A classic plain shirt and pants should accompany a bright color or pattern on the sports coat, and you should pair a fashionable shirt with a classic tie. Your fashionable items should never go to war. Follow these tips and you can embody The Dapper archetype and still make a great first impression.

Editors’ Recommendations

























