Check out Wednesday star Christina Ricci’s super daring dress that’s driving fans crazy on Instagram





Christine Ricci fans are thrilled with his return to The Addams Family in the new Netflix show Wednesday but that's not why they keep talking about her. On Nov. 7, the 42-year-old actress had a social media boom when she showed up to the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in a floral and lace peek-a-boo dress. Featuring a green and purple floral print, the sleeveless dress had a plunging black lace neckline that tied at the front. The ensemble was made even more daring, thanks to large floral adornments on the shoulders. She finished the look with a black clutch, a sultry smoky eye, a nude lip and a messy bun. After the Hollywood red carpet event, Christina shared a series of photos in the outfit, one of which was with her husband, celebrity hairdresser Marc Hampton. Unsurprisingly, the Casper alum's look drew strong reactions from fans, who immediately started sending him fire emojis in his comments section. "Beautiful original dress, just like the woman who wears it," someone wrote on Instagram. "So beautiful!" added another. "Can this be one of your best looks? I REALLY MEAN IT," said another fan. Christina's colorful ensemble is just one of her red carpet looks in honor of Tim Burton's new spin-off, Wednesday. The show follows goth teenager Wednesday Addams (Jenny Ortega) the oldest and only daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams (Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta Jones). The eight-episode series takes viewers on a ride when Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy, where she must work to stop a killing spree and solve a family mystery. As people know, the actress starred as the ghoulish, brooding child Wednesday Addams when she was just 10 years old. Now, Christina returns to the small screen as Nevermore alum Marilyn Thornhill. She joins a cast of other familiar faces like Gwendoline Christie, Fred Armisen and Thora Birch.

