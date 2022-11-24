The history of footwear: fashion brand Mehar ventures into the footwear segment





Mehar, one of the most promising and emerging fashion brands, has ventured into the footwear market with a premium range of men’s dress and casual shoes and a variety of women’s shoes. The launch marks Mehars’ entry into the footwear category as the brand looks to expand its portfolio beyond apparel. With the launch of the new product category, Mehar has become one of the most diverse clothing and footwear brands.

The brand has conceptualized and created its exclusive range of men’s shoes at a very competitive price for the customers. The best assortment of men’s shoes are available in top quality genuine leather. The brand offers the premium range of men’s shoes and women’s shoes through its e-commerce store, http://www.mehar.xyz. Moreover, the wide range of shoes are also available on various online marketplaces such as Amazon India, Amazon US, Flipkart, and Limeroad under the brand name Rhysley. The holding company and legal entity of Mehar is Rhysley Pvt. ltd. The clothing brand is based in Calgary, Canada with a manufacturing and supply unit in India. Perfect fusion of durability, style and extraordinary comfort! The brand’s first-ever category of men’s footwear has been meticulously crafted with customers’ needs in mind for fashionable, lightweight and comfortable footwear. Our collection of men’s shoes is the perfect fusion of style, durability and comfort. Combining high performance and fashionable designs, the exquisite portfolio of men’s leather shoes is available in various styles and colors with easy-to-wear slip-on and lace-up designs that guarantee the ultimate experience for distinguished and discerning gentlemen. The formal shoes for men boast of lightweight construction and perfect cushioning support that ensure great comfort at all times. In short, high-end men’s shoes offer everything high-end when it comes to style and comfort! Speaking at the launch, Mr Harpreet Randhawa, Founder and Managing Director of the Mehar Brand and Rhysley Group of Companies, said: “This signifies an exciting time for our brand. In fact, venturing into the footwear market was the natural next step for the company. We understand that there is a growing demand in the market for fashionable and comfortable shoes for men and women. Our men’s shoes are designed with consumer needs in mind. We intend to enhance our customers’ experience by offering the best assortment of men’s shoes that are not only comfortable, but also stylish and versatile. As a brand, our mission is primarily to offer top quality products at affordable prices. Mr. Ganesh Nair, the Managing Director of Rhysley Group of Companies, further said: “Venturing into the footwear segment could prove to be a significant level of growth for the business. Our men’s leather shoes are meticulously designed and planned down to the smallest detail. In the coming months, we plan to launch premium rugged boots for men and women. Our goal is to provide customers with premium quality shoes in fashionable designs that are comfortable, stylish and worth their money. Proudly made in India The Mehars collection of shoes for men and women is designed, engineered and proudly made in India with love, passion and skill! Just like the world’s leading brands, the Mehars range of men’s shoes are crafted with the same degree of accuracy, precision and detail, using only the finest materials and rich craftsmanship. The premium range of men’s shoes and women’s shoes are available on the brand’s website as well as online marketplaces such as Amazon India, Amazon US, Flipkart and Limeroad. Explore the collection on Mehar to find the latest category of premium men’s shoes in eye-catching designs and styles!

