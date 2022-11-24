Watch for style: menswear enthusiast Reza Teimouri is both fashion-forward and timeless

Reza Teimouri was spotted as one of the ordinary men walking the runway for Malaysian fashion brand Vestio Bespoke during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Kuala Lumpur this year.

Despite the short appearance at the end of the show, he is not a model.

Photo: Reza TeimouriHailing from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, this well-dressed man has quite an eye for menswear. His interest led him to tailoring, a craft he tried his hand at for years while working and studying in Turkiye.

For Teimouri, who currently lives in Malaysia, his goal is to eventually become a designer whose style is a big passion.

He believes in the easy and airy nature of fashion. Still, as seen in his Instagram photos, he really is a sharp and lively dresser.

Teimouri plays with colors creatively and uses them to draw attention to her otherwise classic and timeless wardrobe choices.

Describe your everyday style. Based on your Instagram posts, is it safe to assume you’re a classic man in your own right?

My personal style is actually a unique combination of several fashion categories like classic, trendy or bohemian. The best way to describe it is simple, timeless and relatable. Simple because I like easy, light and airy outfits; timeless because I think I will still be able to wear this same style in 10 to 20 years; and relatable because I believe anyone, at any age, can be comfortable with my style.

Read more: Couture, tailoring, streetwear? Men’s fashion presents an ever-changing market

What is your vision of trends? How do you navigate the ever-changing fashion trends?

I think you can’t escape trends, but also make sure you don’t get dominated by them. Fashion, for me, has always been dominated by trends, from low to high-end, or the combination of the two leading to high-low style, for example. While this is all well and good, the very nature of trends ensures that they will fall out of favor over time. For example, in 2021 (with the pandemic), we’ve seen things shake up the men’s scene more than ever. That’s good, because we were given more options. These allowed the most fashion-forward men to present themselves in new and fresh ways and it was time.

Do you have any things not to do when it comes to fashion?

Yes, I think guys should always respect balance and colors when dressing. In my opinion, the combination of colors is the most important point in fashion, especially when layering more than three or four pieces of clothing. I’m very into guys who pair faded t-shirts or clothes, or even tennis shoes, with a formal suit. If you want a dressier look, wear casual work loafers. Otherwise, stick to oxfords or formal shoes. Piling on too many accessories, even while wearing the right clothes, also looks sloppy.

Give us some accessory tips. How can men easily dress up their everyday looks?

One of the best ways to stand out in a crowd is to accessorize with bright colors and patterns, but that won’t always get you the kind of attention you’re looking for. As a general rule, try to keep your accessories as subtle accents and opt for items that have very little texture. This philosophy will also come in handy when mixing your accessories with other clothes, as it will tend to match more of your outfits. Take glasses, for example. They are not just for your eyes. The glasses, if they are fashionable and of a current design, are a very important part of your look. Don’t forget to also get yourself a nice watch, as well as rings. A men’s watch is like a work of art. Plus, you can express your personality at a glance with classic rings that match your outfits. Finally, great shoes make the man. Shoes are the most important part of making a good first impression, so make sure they are quality and well maintained. I also think men should wear clothes that fit them. That said, I like to be comfortable, so I’ll wear whatever matches my style and aesthetic. I think it’s the surest way to feel confident. Ideally, I have my clothes made to measure, so that they fit well, because I believe this is the key to feeling good in your outfits. Don’t forget that the details are also essential. The little things matter. Like if your shirt or t-shirt is tucked in, half tucked in or not tucked in or the way you roll up your sleeves.

Read more: Style Watch: Tamil rapper Yung Raja is the perfect fashion exponent

Which famous men do you look up to when it comes to fashion and how do they inspire you?

I think Vincent Siow of Vestio Bespoke is one of the best designers. He is a friend that I met during my career. Her styling tips, like finding the right combination to work with whatever setting you find yourself in, whether it’s a formal dinner party or a lazy Sunday meeting, gave me the courage to experiment. the fashion. I’m also inspired by fashion blogger Daniel Fox (@magic_fox on Instagram). It has a simple but special style, where it perfectly combines jewelry and handcrafted accessories. I think it has the best summer and fall styles too. It’s a figure that always reminds me that style is a personal rhythm and that simplicity is the key to comfort.