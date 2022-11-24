The hottest party dress this winter? The one that flashes your pants

Models all read the all-too-familiar headlines last week, after Australian catwalk star Roberta Pecoraro attended a Cartier party wearing a stunning, sculptural gown by Australian designer Christopher Esber. The dress was sheer, and Pecoraro wore it braless with understated white pants, to dazzling effect.

The 27-year-old joins a growing number of celebrities including Florence Pugh, Emrata, Hailey Bieber, Julia Fox and Olivia Wilde who have made headlines for wearing semi (or fully) transparent dresses. In fact, the nude dress (as it’s been dubbed) has become de rigueur for anyone looking to make a splash on a red carpet or at a celebrity night out. This winter, however, it’s not just Hollywood stars slipping into something see-through. Walk into one of London’s hottest parties and you’ll find half the cool kids wearing something semi-sheer, with the nude dress standing out.

Roberta Pecoraro / Getty Images

It’s a staple dress style for the holiday season, and one for our bolder, riskier customers, says Libby Page, Market Director at Net-a-Porter, who has been buying sheer styles like Saint’s a lot. Laurent and the London brands 16 Arlington and Nensi Dojaka.

The thing is, I don’t really feel naked; I feel completely dressed up, says Tish Weinstock, former Vogue editor and all-around cool girl, who’s been walking around parties in ethereal sheer dresses for longer than most. She chose a semi-sheer vintage Galliano dress for one of three looks she wore to marry her longtime beau Tom Guinness at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire the other week.

I’ve always loved that soft goth/faded grandeur aesthetic and have been collecting vintage ’30s lace dresses since I was 18 or 19, says the beauty journalist. There’s something about their sheer quality, the way they fall off the body, instead of being super tight, which seems very sexy to me.

Tish Weinstock in vintage Galliano on her wedding day / Tish Weinstock

She found the Galliano dress, from the designers’ Iced Maiden Fall 2009 collection, scrolling through vintage sellers on Instagram, and immediately knew the bluish-gray whisper of a dress was the one. She removed the slip that had been added by a previous owner to stay true to Galliano’s original vision of the runway, which made it incredibly seamless even to me, but I knew I was going to have extra wavy extensions. long that could cover my modesty.

mango

Her friend, influencer Camille Charrire, has also become a poster boy for pant-flashing evening wear. Her debut collection for Mango which dropped last week included two sheer mesh maxi dresses (both nearly sold out), and for her wedding reception in March, Charrire wore a sheer white Harris Reed dress made from recycled lace. A big question was what underwear to wear, it was a real headache, Camille told Vogue at the time. She finally opted for La Perla, because it’s exactly what you want to wear to enter married life.

It used to be that dressing in sheer meant nailing the right bare panties, but next-gen bare dress is all about visible underwear. A simple black or white slip (or a thong, depending on how spicy you’re feeling) keeps it chic, and when it comes to the dress itself, the coolest seasons are minimal in fuss-free silhouettes. There’s been a complete shift from the high-octane glamor that has dominated the space in recent seasons, to a more understated approach, Page says, who advocates embracing nudity in a subtle and chic way. .

Emily Ratajkowski / Getty Images for W magazine

Does this seem confusing to you? When in doubt, do as the cool girls of London do and buy vintage. These garments have an age, a quality and a rich history from another life, which for me keeps giving up a bra from becoming vulgar, says Weinstock, whose favorite sellers include Mairead Lewin, Shrimpton Couture, Turner Vintage and Timeless Vixens. . I spend way too much time looking for see-through dresses.

Kate Moss attends Diet Coke’s 40th anniversary celebration / David Bennett

It was Turner Vintage that Kate Moss turned to for the incredible silver plunging cowl neck dress she wore to the Diet Cokes 40th anniversary party in early November; a look that echoed the now-iconic silver sheer dress she wore to a party in 1993. Moss was, as with most trends, an early pioneer.

She didn’t look amazing! says Shani Turner, founder of Turner Vintage, noting that the Mossys silver dress was an Assuit dress, a type of Egyptian wedding dress in solid silver mesh that became popular with flappers in the twenties. Assuit dresses are exploding right now, Turner says, pointing out how hard-to-find originals are. Everyone wants one!

Turner, who sold Kate the blue Assuit dress she wore to Weinstocks’ wedding along with a black and pink dress, noticed a growing appetite for flashy styles. All the hip girls are wearing sexy stuff. Low neckline, transparent. It’s a big trend.

Olivia Wilde / Getty Images

But is there a dark side to all this joyous titillation? After an SS23 fashion month in which the runways noticeably regressed in terms of diversity, and amid swirling and often toxic headlines about the return of super-thin as an aesthetic (Bye-bye booty: Heroin chic is back says the New York Post, as subtle as a sledgehammer), it’s not unreasonable to wonder whether this bare-back trend is inevitably alienating those who lack bulging hips and enviable abs; or worse, promotes super-thinness as an ideal. However, a look at Lizzo hitting Cardi B’s birthday in a mesh maxi dress covered in iridescent lilac crystals by American designer Mathew Reisman or plus-size model Alva Clare walking 16 Arlingtons SS23 in a sheer sequined maxi and her semi dress. -Nude well done looks sensational on everyone.

Alva Claire / 16 Arlington

See-through pieces are worn and designed with a much more body-positive mindset than the heyday of the ’90s, says Natalie Dickson, head of women’s luxury at FLANNELS. It is now about celebrating a diversity of forms as opposed to a singular view of how women should be naked. It’s representative of a cultural shift in who and what our role models are.

Allison Janney / AFP via Getty Images

Certainly, there is pure delight for everyone, but how easily can we adopt the nude dress IRL? Florence Pugh could comfortably unleash her nipples on a red carpet and Kate Moss can easily jump from a taxi to a coke-fueled (Diet) party without worrying too much about her relative state of undress, but those who aren’t lucky people with a celebrity lifestyle may find the prospect of tackling the Tube in little more than lingerie a bit daunting. Flashing numbers in knickers probably aren’t the right fit for your office Christmas party or mulled wine at your in-laws, but for a suitably fabulous and festive occasion, a mesh moment is definitely a way to have a impact and, according to Weinstock, feeling incredibly empowered. The question is: Do you dare to support?