Sophie Wessex slips into a flattering dress to have lunch with the king

Rachel Avery

The Countess of Wessex and Forfar looked sophisticated on Tuesday at an event hosted by King Charles III.

Elegant, sophisticated and timeless are the fashion rules of the royal family and The Countess of Wessex and Forfar ticked all the boxes with the dress she wore to lunch with King Charles III as part of a state visit. SEE: Sophie Wessex dazzles in an understated gown and her most unique tiara The royal’s winning look was a three-quarter sleeve midi dress in a subtle pale pink shade of Alaiaa dress she once wore to open the Countess of Wessex’s ballet studio in 2020. The elegant cut of the dress was so flattering for the regal figure, sealing Sophie’s place in our style stakes. Loading player… WATCH: King Charles III hosts his first State Banquet at Buckingham Palace The royal wore her blonde locks loose and sported a small black clutch to finish her ensemble, much to the delight of royal fashion fans. “It’s a great dress and I love the hairstyle,” wrote a fan on the Instagram account @royalfashionpoliceas another wrote, “Beautiful dress for this event.” “Nice cut and style on Sophie, very nice look,” another fan wrote, while a fourth compared Sophie’s style choice to a line from the iconic 90s movie.clueless: “You don’t understand, he’s an Alaia! He’s like a totally important creator!” SEE: 15 times the Countess of Wessex wowed with a tiara The Countess of Wessex recycled her 2020 dress Prince Edward’s wife joined the Prince and Princess of Wales and others for lunch at Buckingham Palace, ahead of a state event in the evening. After the private lunch, the King then accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa as he viewed South African items from the royal collection in the picture gallery, and Sophie Wessex was also seen admiring the pieces. SHOP: Do you love Sophie Wessex’s ultra-flattering plaid pants? We found a £29 lookalike READ: Sophie Wessex is a timeless style icon in her 18-year-old daughter’s coat The South African First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, did not accompany the President on the trip. She is said to be recovering from eye surgery and doctors have advised her not to travel. As always, Princess Kate’s go-to fashion look was aesthetically pleasing. This time the royal stepped out in an all purple look, including a bespoke coat dress by Emelia Wickstead. Princess Kate also put on a chic display Kate paired the dress with heels, a hat and ‘Bayswater’ Mulberry Clutch in ‘Cranberry Suede’. She also wore an extra special brooch for the very important occasion. On her lapel, the Princess affixed the Princess Diana Fire Feather Brooch – a royal heirloom given to Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs. Do you like this story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from must-see fashion moments to glimpses of royal houses and wellness news.

