Naomi Campbell looks effortlessly elegant in a black leather dress

Naomi Campbell looked effortlessly stylish as she attended a screening of Bones and All with the show’s female lead, Taylor Russell, at Hackney Picturehouse on Wednesday.

The model, 52, showed off her sophisticated sense of style in a black leather dress which she paired with a long dark coat and chunky boots.

She completed her look with a trendy black fedora as she posed next to Canadian actress Taylor, 28.

Outfits: Naomi Campbell (left) looked effortlessly stylish as she attended a screening of Bones and All with the show’s female lead, Taylor Russell, at Hackney Picturehouse on Wednesday

Taylor looked edgy meanwhile in a black padded jacket which had a cropped design and was paired with flared jeans with white stitching on it.

She added to her look with chunky boots and wore her brunette tresses slicked back while opting for natural makeup to show off her pretty features.

Timothe Chalamet’s new film Bones and All has attracted many young and female viewers in its first weekend of limited release.

Edgy: The model, 52, showed off her sophisticated sense of style in a black leather dress which she paired with a long dark coat and chunky boots

After opening in five theaters on Nov. 18, Bones and All grossed $120,000, or nearly $24,000 per theater, according to Deadline.

Of those who went to see the film, 79% were between the ages of 18 and 34, with women accounting for 54% of moviegoers.

Bones and All will receive a wide release in the United States on Wednesday, November 23.

“Hopefully over the Thanksgiving period, audiences will crave it,” said United Artists Releasing President Erik Lomis.

Film screening: She completed her look with a black fedora as she posed next to Canadian actress Taylor, 28

The film premiered in Venice during the film festival in September. The film’s director, Luca Guadagnino, won the Silver Lion for the Best Director event.

Bones and All tells the story of “Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman, learns to survive on the fringes of society”, according to the film.IMDbpage.

She meets a man named Lee and the two cross the country doing what they can to make their way.

Chalamet and Russell star alongside Bridge of Spies actor Mark Rylance, The Eddy actor Andr Holland and Generation actress Madeleine Hall.

The look: Taylor (centre) looked edgy meanwhile in a black padded jacket which had a cropped design and was teamed with flared jeans (pictured with Naomi and Jonathan Anderson)

To play his role, Chalamet would have lost quite a bit of weight in order to pass for a cannibal vagabond.

The Oscar nominee, 26, joined director Luca Guadagnino and co-star Taylor Russell for the Variety shoot – with the candid interview also revealing the embattled Armie Hammer could appear in a highly anticipated sequel to Call Me By Your Name.

Elaborating on one of his first lines in the film: “If you’re 140 pounds wet, you’ve got to have an attitude a great attitude,” Chalamet said he lost weight, adding: “That look that Maren and Lee have, I think it feeds the fable quality of the story and the people who live in the extremes.

Plot: Bones and All tells the story of “Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman, learning to survive on the fringes of society,” according to the film’s IMDb page.

“As opposed to what the reality would be, perhaps: if you constantly devour whole human bodies, it would probably leave you with a figure greater than them.”

The project sees Chalamet reunite with director Guadagnino, who helmed the phenomenally successful 2017 romantic drama Call Me By Your Name – in which the actor starred alongside disgraced actor Armie Hammer.

Hammer, 36, is currently in retirement in Hollywood after facing charges of sexual abuse and cannibalism fetishism.