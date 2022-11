Air India’s new dress code for crew reveals…

Air India, owned by Tata, has released the latest grooming guidelines for all its crew members while giving clear instructions on cultivating ‘No More Chalta Hai’. Air India has issued a more than 40-page circular regarding the revised image and uniform guidelines, which clearly mentions the criteria for male and female crew members. Advertising Men: “For male crew, black uniform jackets must be worn throughout the flight in all cabins. (During embarkation, service and disembarkation). Personal tie pins are not permitted. The crew may wear a tie without the tie pin if not issued. Only black mid-calf socks without logo are to be worn with the uniform. Men should maintain a short, neat haircut with a side parting (no volume),” the Air India flyer read. Advertising Air India has asked male crew members to shave daily and apply hair gel on a mandatory basis. “Use of hair gel is mandatory. Male crew with deep hairlines and patches of male pattern baldness should maintain a clean shaven head or bald appearance. The head should be shaved daily. A crew cut n is not allowed. Gray hair is not allowed. Gray hair should be regularly colored in a natural shade. Trendy colors and heena are not allowed. Rings – A single ring in the design of a wedding band is permitted for men. Only one Sikh Kada no larger than 0.5cm thick in gold or silver without any designs, logos or stones may be worn. (No bracelets),” the guidelines read. Women: According to its latest circular, female crew members should follow the following uniform guidelines: “The apron is discontinued and should not be worn. The black blazer with the Indo-Western uniform is also discontinued and should not be worn on board.Knee-length stockings (sheer and matching skin tone) are mandatory for flight duties with both a sari and an Indo-Western uniform. The company-issued black cardigan may be worn for embarkation and disembarkation (during winter months only) and in flight during quiet periods on LH and ULH flights throughout the year. The cardigan and vest should never be worn together. The cardigan is not allowed during the service. He further stated that foundation and concealers matching skin tone are mandatory. “Crew must wear full make-up in accordance with new uniform guidelines for all flight tasks using only the company color card. Eye shadow, lipstick, nail paint and color cards hair shades must be strictly followed according to the uniform.Personal shades in these four products are not allowed. Advertising Advertising Advertising Advertising Advertising Advertising Advertising Advertising Advertising Advertising Advertising

