When British designer Tom Pye was first on the creative team for The Hours, a new opera by Kevin Puts which had its Met premiere on Tuesday, it was just for the sets.

But that was before he learned opera, like the 2002 film based on the same novel by Michael Cunningham, had pulled out all the stops to fill the lead roles: three women scattered across the 20th century whose fates seem united by a mysterious connection to Virginia Woolfs Mrs. Dalloway. With Joyce DiDonato, the Met has found its Virginia; to Kelli OHara, his desperate mid-century housewife Laura Brown; and in Rene Fleming, his mighty Manhattanite book editor Clarissa Vaughan.

When I heard the castings, I thought to myself, I do the costumes too, Mr. Pye said.

Even though he loved her when he came out, Mr Pie 54 had scrupulously avoided the film, which received an Oscar nomination for costume design from Ann Roth.

It can be really distracting, if you’re trying to design and find your own image for everything, he said.