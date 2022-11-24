Fashion
Costuming The Hours at the Met: Vintage Wallpaper and 90s Calvin Klein
When British designer Tom Pye was first on the creative team for The Hours, a new opera by Kevin Puts which had its Met premiere on Tuesday, it was just for the sets.
But that was before he learned opera, like the 2002 film based on the same novel by Michael Cunningham, had pulled out all the stops to fill the lead roles: three women scattered across the 20th century whose fates seem united by a mysterious connection to Virginia Woolfs Mrs. Dalloway. With Joyce DiDonato, the Met has found its Virginia; to Kelli OHara, his desperate mid-century housewife Laura Brown; and in Rene Fleming, his mighty Manhattanite book editor Clarissa Vaughan.
When I heard the castings, I thought to myself, I do the costumes too, Mr. Pye said.
Even though he loved her when he came out, Mr Pie 54 had scrupulously avoided the film, which received an Oscar nomination for costume design from Ann Roth.
It can be really distracting, if you’re trying to design and find your own image for everything, he said.
In a recent interview, he explained his take on the three women at the heart of The Hours.
Virginie: mustards and burnt oranges and olive leaves
While adapting Mr. Cunningham’s sprawling, multi-generational story for the stage, one goal quickly became clear: to help audiences keep track of who’s doing what, where, and in what decade.
In the book, it’s chapter, chapter, chapter, Mr Pye said, referring to the episodic structure of Mr Cunningham’s novel. In the film, they play a little more, and it’s five times more.
Knowing that there would often be several characters singing on stage at the same time, Mr. Pye wanted to be as simple and direct as possible.
So I was very, very clear or, I trying to be very, very clear in the color palettes and the costume and set worlds, Mr. Pye said, so you know you’re in Virginia’s world, you know you’re in Laura’s world, from so that even if the singer doesn’t exactly stand in her world, her color palette follows her, and she can be free on stage to be a little more complex.
To create a cohesive palette that would follow Virginia throughout the performance, Mr Pye turned to the Bloomsbury Group, an informal collective of thinkers and artists, so named for the bohemian district of London that many of they were calling home.
The real Virginia Woolf and her sister, painter Vanessa Bell, belonged to the group, which had a really specific palette, Mr Pye said, pointing to the work of Bell and Duncan Grant, a fellow painter she met on a farm in Sussex called Charleston. You see these kinds of tertiary colored mustards and burnt oranges and olive greens.
Laura: The opposite of Virginie
If audiences are supposed to associate Virginia with natural fall and earth pigments that you think could be made from natural products, as Mr. Pye said, Laura’s character occupies a completely different corner of the color wheel. .
There’s nothing natural about it, he says.
For the Lauras palette, Mr. Pye drew inspiration from Technicolor in an effort to project post-war optimism. They’re not normal colors, he said, instead comparing them to 1950s Cadillacs and diners. They’re all pretty contrived, made the opposite of Virginia.
Clarissa: Go as easy as possible
To dress the character of Clarissa, a professional woman living in Manhattan at the turn of the last century, Mr. Pye drew inspiration from his own memories of the late 1990s, including some of his early New York theater jobs. He was mostly doing sets back then, he recalls, which at the time meant lots of glass walls, glass boxes and salvaging everything.
All we did back then was minimalism, he says. There were a lot of empty stages.
I was looking at Calvin Klein, and Donna Karan, and all these great designers that were working then, and it’s so minimalist in the color palettes, Mr. Pye added.
According to Mr. Pye, the sensibility of the 1990s was defined by an instinct for stripping: “Let’s strip everything, let’s go as simply as possible,” he said. So that’s what I did with Clarissa.
Dressed in white and often standing in front of a plain wall, Clarissa often functions as a kind of monochrome barrier between the more colorful worlds of Virginia (left) and Laura (right). For Mr. Pye, there was something satisfying about the overall visual effect.
There’s a purity to it, and a modernity to it, he says.
Roses
The famous first sentence of Mrs. Dalloway, historical novel by Virginia Woolf which forms the the spiritual backbone of The Hours, contains a clue to the opera’s characteristic motif: Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself.
Clarissa also starts her day with a visit to a florist, where she buys roses (herself). Seizing on this common thread, Mr. Pye spied an opportunity to resonate with the rose theme and bounce back through the decades.
Laura and Virginia both wear pink prints, but I wanted them to be complete opposites, he said. To create the pattern for Virginias and Lauras dresses, he turned to wallpaper, not textiles, from their eras. For Virginia, he found two promising options, both from the 1920s, in a Smithsonian digital archive.
I liked the roses on one and the background on the other, so I put them together and changed each color, Mr Pye said. The result is a bespoke printed fabric that, while not vintage in the traditional sense, is nonetheless very, very 20s in spirit. In contrast to the rather slinky and very decorative flowers of Virginia’s dress, Laura’s very 50s pattern was adapted from a Sanderson wallpaper and features large, vibrant roses.
The silhouettes
The three women of The Hours are also distinguished by their costumes with silhouettes like no other, and each in the image of her decade.
The drop-waisted silk dress that Mr. Pye created for Virginia would have been a familiar style in the 1920s, with a relaxed feel befitting a woman living and writing in the countryside. I wanted it to be soft and have movement, he said, adding that the Bloomsbury group was all artists, so he didn’t want to feel too structured.
There’s a certain post-war extravagance to Laura’s look: with the privations of war largely a memory, a woman like Laura could enjoy a skirt that was full for fullness’s sake. Suddenly it’s: Let’s use five times more fabric than we need to make a skirt, just to enjoy the opulence of it, Mr Pye said.
The pinched waist and voluminous skirt of the Lauras house dress recall an hourglass silhouette pioneered by Christian Dior: That was it famous Dior dress the white jacket and the big, full skirt that was really radical after the 1940s and after the war. Suddenly came back to something more optimistic.
For Clarissa, every detail seems to communicate ease and confidence, the rolled-up sleeves, the functional pockets of her skirt.
There’s definitely a bit of that ’80s power dressing that would have continued into the ’90s, especially for a woman of her status, Mr Pye said.
In early character costume designs, Clarissa wore pants. But Ms Fleming wasn’t crazy about the idea, Mr Pye said, and it was ultimately dismissed as a bit too much on the nose.
It feels stronger, he says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/24/style/the-hours-met-opera-costumes.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says it’s time to generate revenue from electricity rather than get it for free
- Costuming The Hours at the Met: Vintage Wallpaper and 90s Calvin Klein
- Bollywood goes vogue for fashion’s first lady Anna Wintour; Vogue India Forces of Fashion event.
- Will Google pay less over time?
- Rescuers in Indonesia are struggling to find survivors after Monday’s earthquake
- Reviews | Is Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency?
- Rajapaksa opts for break from ODI cricket as Sri Lanka announce selection for Afghanistan series
- Charles Michel in China on December 1 for a summit with Xi Jinping
- 5 movies we can’t wait to see: Here’s Hollywood’s holiday bonus
- Air India’s new dress code for crew reveals…
- Channel Islands The International Stock Exchange Delisting of Bonds Partial and Full Repayments – Commodities/Derivatives/Exchanges
- Imran Khans helicopter cannot land at Parade Ground: Islamabad administrator