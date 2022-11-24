air india: Tata takes Air India on the fashion runway as new grooming guidelines require hair gel for male crew, basic for women

The Tata conglomerate is stepping up its presence in India’s aviation sector and it wants to permanently get rid of the ‘chalta hai’ culture in its newly acquired and formerly government-owned airline, Air India.

Air India issued a more than 40-page circular on Thursday, outlining grooming requirements for all its crew members, including asking men to put on hair gel and requiring women to apply foundation and concealer matching the skin tone.

“For male crew, black uniform jackets must be worn throughout the flight in all cabins. (During embarkation, service and disembarkation). Personal tie pins are not permitted. Crew may wear a tie without a tie pin if not issued Knee-high socks without a logo must be worn with the uniform Men should maintain a short, neat haircut with a side parting (without volume),” the Air India circular read.



Air India has also asked male crew members to shave daily and apply hair gel on a mandatory basis. “The use of hair gel is mandatory. The male crew with deep hairlines and patches of male pattern baldness should maintain a clean shaven head or bald look. The head should be shaved daily. A crew cut does not is not allowed. Gray hair is not allowed. Gray hair must be regularly colored in a natural shade. Trendy colors and heena are not allowed. Rings – Only one wedding band ring is allowed for men. A single Sikh Kada with a maximum width of 0.5 cm in gold or silver without any design, logos or stones may be worn. (No bracelets)”, the circular reads. .

As for female crew members, Air India has asked them to strictly follow the latest uniform guidelines.

“The apron is discontinued and should not be worn. The black blazer with the Indo-Western uniform is also discontinued and should not be worn on board. Mid-calf stockings (transparent and matched to skin tone) are mandatory for flight duties with an Indo-Western uniform The black cardigan provided by the company may be worn for embarkation and disembarkation (during winter months only) and in flight during periods of lull on LH and ULH flights throughout the year. The cardigan and vest should never be worn together. The cardigan is not permitted while on duty.”

Air India said foundation and concealers matching skin tone are mandatory.

“Crew must wear full make-up as per new uniform guidelines for all flight tasks using only the company shade card. Eyeshadow, lipstick, nail paint and shade cards for hair must be strictly followed in accordance with the uniform Personal shades in these four products are not allowed The nail paint colors in the shade card must be matched with the uniform – red and coral for the ‘red uniform, pink with blue and nude uniform, pearl white and French manicure with both uniforms,’ read the guidelines.

In accordance with the latest guidelines, gel nail polish and French manicures are permitted with regular refills and should be well maintained.

“Earrings – gold and diamond studs only in round shape without any pattern or embellishment are allowed. Pearls are not allowed. Small bindi is allowed with saree only (optional) and must be less than 0.5 cm. Large size bindi is not permitted. Two 1 cm wide rings permitted for female crew but to be worn one in each hand. 20. Single thin gold or silver bracelet with no design or stones can be worn. (No bracelets),” he said.

The airline said gray hair should be colored in a natural shade or using a company hair color card for women.

“Blonde hair color and highlights are strictly prohibited. Hair must be cared for and styled in accordance with company hair guidelines. Very high knots and low buns resting on the neck are strictly not permitted. The bun must be done in the center of the crown. A donut should be used to make a round bun. Only a thin transparent transparent net should be used with the buns. Thick nets are not allowed. Only four black bobby pins or tic tacs medium size should be used. Pins should be of the same size and type. Short, open hair should be blow-dried or permanent straightening should be done,” he said.

After taking over Air India in January, the Tata Group had advised the airline’s cabin crew to wear a minimum of jewelery to avoid flight delays.

Air India has ordered all crew members to immediately implement the above uniform rules. However, airline sources said this was not applicable as thousands of crew members will take time to follow the latest rules.

Although Air India’s latest circular does not mention why they want to change their uniform, several of the airline’s crew members have stated that “Air India is the only airline in the country that has served the world for many decades. Representations and images of its crew members do not conform to international standards.The new management wants to change the perception of flyers.

(with ANI inputs)

