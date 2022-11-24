Fashion
Why Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci
It’s the end of an era for the biggest Italian fashion brand.
Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci since 2015, is expected to leave the company. Gucci’s design studio will continue to lead the House until a new creative setup is announced, the Kering-owned brand said in a statement.
There are times when paths diverge due to the different perspectives each of us may have. Today marks the end for me of an extraordinary career spanning more than twenty years within a company to which I have tirelessly devoted all my love and my creative passion, said Michèle.
The road that Gucci and Alessandro have traveled together in recent years is unique and will go down as a defining moment in the house’s history, said François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering. His passion, his imagination, his ingenuity and his culture put Gucci on the front of the stage.
After taking the creative reins at Gucci in 2015, Michele rekindled excitement around the Milan-based house, quickly dominating the fashion zeitgeist with its decadent layering of brand signatures, streetwear-inspired merchandising and his quirky and fluid style. A comprehensive overhaul of Guccis products, communications and store décor, led by Michele alongside CEO Marco Bizzarri, attracted a voracious following for the brand and helped usher in a new, younger generation of consumers into an industry of luxury that catered to tastes. more mature buyers.
From 2015 to 2019, Gucci’s revenues roughly tripled and profits quadrupled during a period of unprecedented rapid expansion in the modern luxury sector with quarterly growth rates sometimes approaching 50%. This year, Gucci is expected to end the year with annual revenue of more than $10 billion ($10.3 billion), a major milestone for the company.
But Gucci was hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic with revenue down 22% in 2020 and has since grown much slower than mega-brand rivals like Louis Vuitton, Dior and Herms, whose sales have soared. as consumers shaken by uncertainty flocked to blue. -smart luxury items considered unlikely to go out of fashion.
Gucci’s slowing momentum is partly due to higher exposure to struggling channels including wholesale, off-price and travel retail, which the company has since sought to reduce. ‘activity.
But there were also signs of consumer fatigue as the novelty factor of Micheles’ twisted maximalist aesthetic faded. In a February meeting with reporters, Kering Chairman Francois-Henri Pinault said he wanted the company’s brands to refocus their efforts on a more timeless approach to luxury.
In recent seasons, Micheles designs for Gucci have included more understated and higher fare: less streetwear and more bespoke or embroidered knitwear, and classic handbags that have deployed one or two key brand signatures. like horse bits and red-green stripes rather than layering them with decorative elements like painted flowers, moth charms or cartoon characters. Gucci hired a new merchandising director to overhaul its retail offering and announced a full return to the fashion calendar with 6 collections per year in an effort to drive innovation and novelty.
Yet the evolution within the Guccis collections has struggled to capture consumers’ attention, perhaps drowned out by the designers’ ultra-coherent and funky topline message, which is still reinforced by over-the-top styling on the runways ( scarves and eyeglass chains abound) and a campy, Old Hollywood vibe on the red carpet.
Sales missed estimates for the third quarter, rising 9% from a 22% jump at Vuitton-owner LVMH and 24% at Herms.
Analysts and investors have raised concerns that Gucci’s recent changes won’t be enough to accelerate growth in line with its peers.
Gucci is suffering from brand fatigue, Bernstein analyst Luca Solca wrote in a note to clients. To reaccelerate, Gucci does not need to generalize or become timeless. He must open a new creative chapter.
Michele also hinted that he could enjoy a break just as the brand looks to pick up its creative pace. Work is getting more and more intense for me, he told reporters after his show at Milan Fashion Week in September. This fatigue is something different. Behind the scenes work [this season] was more tiring than usual, he added.
Shares rose 2% in early trading on Wednesday following a report by Womens Wear Daily citing unnamed sources that Micheles’ departure from the brand was imminent.
Additional reporting by Lauren Sherman.
