My daughter’s school refused her lunch, citing the dress code

Annoyed mum hands it out after her first year’s school allegedly refused to serve her daughter lunch because the child was wearing spaghetti straps

Harlie, who goes by @thisisharlie on TikTok, posted a video explaining how the school allegedly gave her daughter a cold shoulder for breaking the dress code.

“Update on my freshman who was denied lunch because of the spaghetti straps on his shirt,” Harlie said in the video, which has already racked up over a million views.

“You’re not going to like this, and I really don’t like this,” she continued.

The video follows her initial video detailing the incident which she captioned, POV: You’re raising a freshman down south, in reference to the southern United States, where they live.

Harlie said she had no idea the school didn’t allow spaghetti straps because she was in hospital with ongoing medical issues at the time her daughter was admitted to the school, so her grandmother took care of all the forms. Harlie didn’t deny that the outfit is against school rules, but she’s furious with how the school decided to handle the faux pas.

“We broke the dress code, yeah 100% I went over there and told them my problem wasn’t the dress code,” Harlie said in the clip.

It was the outfit her daughter’s school deemed inappropriate, thisisharlie/TikTok

Harlie who expected to speak to the school to find a solution that works for all parties involved is horrified by the school’s response.

They got combative instead and I’m really disappointed,” Harlie said.

She claimed a teacher tried to convince her that her daughter lied about being taken out of lunch, but another teacher supported her daughter’s version of the story. A teacher also apparently lied about how long the child was taken off lunch, going so far as to say Harlies’ daughter was walking too slowly.

I believe my child, said Harlie. She doesn’t lie to me about things not like that.

Harlie asked the school for a dress code exemption form, which the school says no longer exists since mask mandates were lifted.

Harlie explained that Shell continues to allow her daughter to dress however she wishes and that if the school has a problem with this, she should call her instead of denying her food. If the problem persists, Harlie has threatened to pull her child out of school.

Your response to that is to remove it from academics? Harlie said the school asked her.

Justice Served: A lawyer told Harlie it was illegal to deny a child a meal. thisisharlie/TikTok

“Yes, that’s exactly what I intend to do because if a teacher is too distracted by the shoulders of a 7 year old to continue teaching, I don’t want them in that class. “, replied the mother.

“Number two, if your solution is to starve him and shame him in front of his friends, yeah I’m about to take it,” she added.

Lead Tray: Harlie said the school did not provide him with an acceptable solution. thisisharlie/TikTok

Harlie said she is currently researching other schools in the area that might be better suited for her family. In a follow-up video, Harlie said she spoke to a lawyer who informed her that it was in fact illegal to deny a child a meal at school.

Commenters on Harlie’s videos were quick to rush to her defense and support the lawyer’s revelation.

the dress codes are wrong and if the teacher is so distracted by your daughter’s shoulders and I would question the teacher’s morals, one said.

Whether the dress code is broken or not, it is illegal to refuse to give a student a meal/time for lunch, another said.

As a college professor, I refuse to enforce the dress code, said a third.