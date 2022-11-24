Black Friday Reformation Sale Alert! Dress like Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber with 25% off



















November 24, 2022 – 3:32 pm



Hollie Brotherton

Reformation is loved by Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber, Blake Lively and Nicola Peltz Beckham. Shop everything with 25% off in the Reformation Black Friday sale!

We always take inspiration from the wardrobes of our favorite celebrities and love nothing more than to see them sporting a brand on a budget. Walk in Reformation. The Los Angeles-based label has won fans around the world thanks to the stunning pieces we’ve seen on brands like Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and even Princess Beatrice. Already more affordable than their designer competitors, Reformation just launched a huge Black Friday sale with 25% off everything. And frankly? Our shopping lists couldn’t be longer. A mega sale only happens twice a year, so if you’re overwhelmed by this information, don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you and found the seven must-have pieces we know will sell out. . Cashmere polo sweater£150/$126 (WAS £200/$168), Reformation BUY NOW Loved by none other than Taylor Swift, who wore it to promote his new album MidnightsThis luxe cashmere sweater is super soft and can be paired with just about anything during cozy season. Carolena Dress, £208.50/$186 (WAS £278/$248), Reformation BUY NOW Princess Beatrice wore this stunning dress to the Chelsea Flower Show this summer. With its fitted bodice, puff sleeves and relaxed high slit skirt, it’s the dream piece we all want in our wardrobes. Stassie dress, £225/$208.50 (WAS £300/$278), Reformation BUY NOW Everyone went wild for Reformation’s hot pink Stassie dress when Jennifer Lopez wore it on her honeymoon in Paris and now he’s back with a big discount. Tagliatelle dress, £208.50 (was £278), Reformation BUY NOW Another J.Lo honeymoon dress – with its corset-embellished bodice and pretty scalloped lace neckline, we’re investing in this one now to wear next summer. Newspaper print high waisted long straight jeans, £168.75/$141 (WAS £225/$188), Reformation BUY NOW Liked by Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, these trendy jeans are always out of stock. Reformation restocked them just in time for Black Friday and now you can get them 25% off. Nylah Nappa Knee Boot, £336/$298.50 (WAS £448/$398), Reformation BUY NOW Knee high boots are so trendy and two of our favorite style icons Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have that exact pair. Crafted from sustainably sourced nappa leather, they feature a block heel, square toe and interior zip for a calf-hugging fit. Frankie Silk Dress, £251.25/$223.50 (WAS £335/$298), Reformation BUY NOW If you have a winter wedding coming up, this dress is perfect. Fitted cut with a straight neckline, spaghetti straps and a center back slit, it also features a smocked bodice to the back for added comfort. We spotted Lucy Watson wearing it earlier this year. BUY NOW Black Friday 2022 fashion deals to know The best designer clothing deals to shop this Black Friday 16 winter wedding guest outfit ideas you’ll love The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

