Fashion
Wannabe Man United owner Amancio Ortega started out as a delivery boy before forging his fashion empire
Amancio Ortega, who unexpectedly threw his name in the ring to buy Manchester United, is an elusive figure.
As one of the co-founders of Inditex – best known for fashion chain Zara – the 86-year-old has become one of the richest people in the world. At one point, he was the richest man in the world, surpassing Bill Gates in 2016, although it has since fallen into this list.
Now he is believed to want to use some of his enormous wealth to buy the Red Devils – a remarkable move to put himself in the limelight for a man who has given just a handful of media interviews During his life.
But who is Ortega, and how did he get rich enough to compete with Apple and Sir Jim Ratcliffe for the right to buy Manchester United? Here we answer some of those questions.
Amancio Ortega made billions in the fashion world as the man behind Inditex
Who is Amancio Ortega?
Amancio Ortega Gaona was born on March 28, 1936, the youngest of four children. He started working for a blouse maker at the age of 14, where he learned to make clothes by hand, and also worked as a delivery boy.
Her life in the fashion world quickly focused on two fundamental principles: customer preference and speed. He first applied this approach to Confecciones Goa (his initials backwards), a bathrobe company in 1963. It was the company that eventually became Inditex, one of the biggest names in fashion global, which also manages Bershka and Stradivarius.
Together with his first wife Rosalia Mera, they opened their first Zara store in 1975, which allowed them to sell directly to consumers.
Armancio and Rosalia married in 1966 and divorced two decades later. Their daughter Marta Ortega Perez is now president of Inditex. Rosalia died in 2013 at the age of 69.
Ortega has previously kept a low profile, granting only three media interviews until 2012
There is little information about Ortega as he prefers to keep a low profile. No photos of him were published before the year 2000 and he had given only three interviews to media reporters until 2012.
He has a huge real estate catalog across Europe and the United States, but it has been reported that he spends most of his time with his second wife Flora Perez Marcote in an apartment in La Coruña, Spain, where he lived since his adolescence.
How did Ortega get so rich?
His experiences as a delivery boy and assistant in a tailor’s shop allowed him to see what customers were looking for, and he used that approach for his own business.
Since Zara started in 1975, the company grew steadily throughout the 1980s and 1990s. During this time, they adopted new technologies to speed up their processes. They have also reduced ad spending.
He first became a billionaire in 2001 when Inditex was listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange in 2001, following a period of strong growth across Spain in the 1990s. He ate in the company’s cafeteria during of the IPO of Inditex, even if this operation increased his fortune by 6 billion dollars.
Ortega has shunned the media spotlight and refuses to wear a tie or any Zara product
That same year, he founded the Amancio Ortega Foundation, a charitable organization focused on education and social welfare. He has also spent over 300 million to fight cancer across Spain and donated millions to the Roman Catholic relief organization Caritas Internationalis in 2012.
Inditex is the holding company of seven retail brands – Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.
Ortega retired as CEO of Inditex in 2005 and stepped down as chairman in 2011. However, he still retains a 59% stake in the company.
What made Zara so successful – and why did it stay out of the limelight?
He refuses to wear a tie and instead sticks to a simple uniform that contains no products from Zara.
However, the Zara brand has attracted famous fans around the world, including Kate Middleton, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.
Zara has used ‘fast fashion’ to become one of the most recognizable names on the high street
Zara was one of the main representatives of the so-called “fast fashion”. They were also able to get coats from concept stage to shelves in less than a month, while some items were available within two weeks of the idea.
The team was also known for borrowing catwalk concepts and offering them a friendly price, which led to the growth of Zara from its beginnings in 1975 to become a staple name in malls around the world.
The speed of execution of ideas meant that products were more of what customers wanted and left stores selling more items, instead of being cluttered with unsold inventory.
Despite the continued success of Zara and other brands under the Inditex umbrella, he avoided the media spotlight and granted few interviews.
He maintained a largely private life. He would expect to face more media scrutiny if he were to buy Manchester United.
It’s also unclear how the club would be run on a day-to-day basis and who would control the club when the 86-year-old is no longer capable.
Amancio Ortega with his daughter Marta, who became president of Inditex in April 2022
What has he been doing since his retirement?
Since leaving the active operations of Inditex, he has focused on real estate, building the largest portfolio of any European billionaire.
This includes an office building in London’s Mayfair, Madrid’s tallest building – the Torre Picasso – and multiple buildings across Spain and the United States.
Even the reported $10 billion loss during the pandemic still hasn’t affected Ortega’s overall wealth much. According to Forbes’ rich list, the 86-year-old is worth $61.3 billion – which would more than cover the cost of buying Manchester United and investing in its players and infrastructure.
What is his interest in football?
He is a big fan of his hometown club Deportivo La Coruna and some stories have even claimed he owns them which doesn’t seem to be backed up by any evidence.
He can often be seen in the stands at their Riazor stadium as a fan – and it’s been claimed he delayed his daughter’s expensive wedding to see them play.
The club enjoyed several Champions League seasons in the early 2000s – facing Manchester United on six occasions – but have since slipped into the third tier of Spanish football.
Ortega is a fan of Deportivo La Coruna, who moved up from the Champions League to the third tier
Who is competing with him to buy Manchester United?
Apple said it was interested in buying the club, in a deal worth more than $5 million.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has also thrown his name into the ring to buy Manchester United, after years of speculation he might be tempted to make a bid. His team have said lately that they are focusing on their current teams, Nice in France and Lausanne in Switzerland.
Qatar’s World Cup ambassador David Beckham has also said he would be interested in participating in a possible takeover bid for his former club.
Dubai are also said to be interested, while Elon Musk has previously joked that he would be interested in buying Manchester United, according to Sportsmail’s previous list of potential buyers which emerged amid news that the Glazers are considering to sell Manchester United after 17 years in charge.
A top priority for the new United owner will be upgrading his famous ground, Old Trafford
