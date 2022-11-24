Haredi-raised teen becomes TikTok fashion influencer





Michael Dadon grew up in a religious home in Bnei Brak and now sports a kipah and payot as staple pieces in the vibrant outfits he flaunts on his TikTok. The 18-year-old fashion influencer aspires to become a respected figure in the fashion world, but for now is content to pose for her nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok. Dadon considers himself to be religious – but not Haredi – and says the essence of his personality gives rise to many uncensored comments online. “They decide my level of religion. The comments come with profanity and death threats,” he said. “I don’t like to define anything. “It’s important to point out that there are also a lot of positive comments with love and support,” he said. Dadon is a centerpiece of photographer Tair Adato’s exhibition, “The Rest Is Still Unwritten,” which will be presented as part of the PHOTO IS:RAEL international photography festival in Tel Aviv. The colorful teenager shared that he had an affinity for fashion since he was a child. “I used to design clothes on Bratz dolls. It was my way of expressing my passion for art,” he recalls. “My mom and my sisters are very stylish, and I loved helping them choose what to wear, putting their outfits together,” he said. 6 See the gallery A Bratz doll wearing an outfit designed by Michael Dadon (Photo: Tair Adato) “I have an interest in fashion and have wanted to pursue it for as long as I can remember. Over the years I have expanded my knowledge and learned more and more. When I was really little, I was sure that the only option I would have in the world of fashion is design. When I grew up, I understood that it was much more developed than that.” Because he never hid these areas of interest from his family, Dadon claimed his parents weren’t surprised by his hobbies. Now that he’s a bit older, Dadon goes out with his friends to party, which gives him more opportunities to put together outfits with a statement. “I wore a pink suit consisting of short pants and a shirt,” he described. 6 See the gallery Excerpt from the exhibition “The rest is still not written” (Photo: Tair Adato) However, when Dadon was young and still growing up in a very religious environment, it was much more difficult for him to express himself. “There’s a lot of judgment in the Haredi world about what people wear. When we were allowed to dress however we wanted, I really did everything and felt like I was expressing myself through clothes. “ Aside from the limited color palette of usual haredi attire, Dadon felt the aspect of modesty bound him. In his opinion, those who claim that fashion focuses on the so-called superficial outward appearance, need to re-evaluate the customs of religious culture, which do just that. “They focus on such superficial things, it made me not want to be associated with the haredi public,” he said. “There was a teacher commenting that my kipah had no ribbon. It was a big black velvet kipah, just no ribbon around it. They were commenting on the white laces, because everything was supposed to be black. “I was never taught in Talmudic studies how to act towards people different from us.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ynetnews.com/culture/article/s1br6xali The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos