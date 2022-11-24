Pigskin Prophet: It’s time to kick the chicken in a clothing edition







Welcome to the annual chicken kick.



Clemson and South Carolina reconnect Saturday in Death Valley in a rivalry dubbed Domination. But before we talk about this game and all of this week’s rivalry games, let’s take a moment to say what we’re grateful for at Pigskin Prophet HQ.

We’re grateful to have a stadium that doesn’t look like a dead bug and tailgating points covered in old trees instead of warehouses. We are grateful that the ice in our stadium is made of water. Or rather water.

We are grateful for the fans who stay until the final blow, no matter the score, and celebrate on the pitch.







We’re grateful for great traditions like running down the hill and rubbing shoulders with Howards Rock and the Tiger. We’ve heard, just rumors surely, that other schools play movie themes, have a mascot that wears a dress, showers in public behind a plastic curtain, and a team that enters the field with fire extinguishers. Once this whole tradition is over, the students jump up and down, wave the white flag in surrender, and head to Five Points to disappoint their parents.

But it’s still a rivalry, and remember that Clemson students and South Carolina students and grads all have one thing in common: they’ve all been accepted into South Carolina.

Now let’s look at the games.

THURSDAY

MISS. ST. AT OLE MISS

Is this Lane Kiffins’ last game at Oxford? Will the Egg Bowl be his swan song before he goes elsewhere? This one should be fun, if only because it has Kiffin and pirate Mike Leach. Both offenses are known for stretching the field, but Ole Miss has been pretty good at heading the ball this year and that will set up plenty of easy conversions in the third. Plus, it’s Oxford, and these folks will make Hotty Toddy their way to victory. OLE MISS 31, MISS ST. 24

FRIDAY

STATE NC TO UNC

Both teams have suffered recent defeats that cringe. They hate each other too. NC State and their fans will try to put on their best clothes and ditch their modest two-pieces to hang out with the cream of the crop in Chapel Hill, but their checkered shirts will be easily recognizable by the Muffies and Buffies wearing sweaters, and kicks. fist will secure where Beaux will throw his wine spritzer and charcuterie board at a Wolfpack thug in a fit of spades. The NC State fan will laugh, wipe his nose on his sleeve and make the wolf hand gesture while chatting on the laptops. Then the heels will win the game. UNC 30, NC STATE 23

FLORIDA TO FLORIDA ST.







Billy Napier had an up and down first year in Gainesville, with big wins and crazy losses and a ton of inconsistencies. Florida St. has been up most of the way since losing to Clemson, and while they’ve been riding, it’s been against some of the ACC’s lesser competition. This week is a chance to prove they’re for real, and they can do it at home. The Seminoles ride Renegade, swing Gator bait at the end of the spear, and warn the rest of the state that they are the better team. FLORIDA ST. 34, FLORIDA 30

SATURDAY

GEORGIA TECH AT GEORGIA

I call him. I call my shot. Georgia Tech will be in this game until kickoff. And then they won’t. Of course, a bulldog running around and having its mouth full of bees is never a good idea, but these bees had their stinger pulled out by the nerds of Atlanta, and they just buzz and ring loudly but really do nothing. The Bulldogs will then take all the honey(s) away from the nerds for another year. GEORGIA 41, BEES 6

MICHIGAN TO OHIO ST.

Jim Harbaugh, the man with many khaki pants and silly expressions, plays his Wolverines to a pretty high standard. That’s the good news. The bad news is that they didn’t play someone with a lot of pulse, but they’ll find a bunch of lunatics with a pulse in the Horseshoe. Ohio St. issued a siren call for everyone to go home for the game against Team North, and it left Myrtle Beach restaurants, hotels and condos scrambling for business after all the Buckeyes left to go home. But they face a pretty good Michigan defense, and that will be interesting for most of the day. But the Buckeyes, delighted with three $10 t-shirts with sharks on them, will prevail with the offense. OHIO ST. 33, MICHIGAN 23

SOUTH CAROLINA TO CLEMSON







Of course, South Carolina played well against Tennessee. But we knew the Vols were a fraud because Alabama had 17 penalties and multiple turnovers and the Vols still only won by a field goal. This Tennessee defense is atrocious. Clemson’s defense isn’t atrocious, and Spencer will be rocked from the start. And while we’re on defense, South Carolina sucks. The 800 South Carolina fans who bought tickets will have to realize that this trip will not be in vain, they will be able to see what real football tradition looks like. And what an updated ACC championship banner newer than 1969 looks like. CLEMSON 34, SOUTH CAROLINA 16

AUBURN ALABAMA

Auburn wants to win, but they want a new coach more. Not close. Sorry Cadillac, you’re turning into a clunker after this one. ALABAMA 44, AUBURN 14



