The best fashion Black Friday deals

In Canada, Black Friday isn’t a rush for flat-screen TVs, but it’s a fairly robust shopping event with plenty of lineups at physical stores and a rush to shop online.
To navigate the rush of Black Friday deals, the best products (based on our testing, user reviews, brand trust, and availability) are split into the following categories:
Want an even simpler browsing experience? Check out our Amazon storefront for a full list of Approved products in all categories.
With inflation in mind, we have also created a The best Black Friday deals under $10 storefront that offers great deals on everything from nail polish to sweatshirts, toys, dog treats and baby gear (and it’s open 24/7).
The best Black Friday fashion deals at popular retailers
Difference is always good for a hot sale and right now items are up to 60% off; bundle these deals with Old Navy (up to 60% off) and Banana Republic (up to 40% off) for a seamless checkout. Be sure to activate the discount codes (click on the links at the bottom of the page) as this will trigger the discount in your cart. Shop at Gap Canada, Old Navy and banana republic.
A pair of classic Levi’s can live forever in a closet: shop women’s sherpa-lined denim jackets and wedgie fit jeans now for up to 50% off Levis.com/ca.
Brands is one of Canada’s most popular retailers and has expanded its Black Friday sale with casual wear, workwear, shoes and coats up to 70% off at Brands.com.
No time to queue at at Herschel busy warehouse sale in Vancouver? There’s still a chance to win big on backpacks and other gear with prices up to 30% off on Herschel.ca.
Shopbops The highly anticipated Black Friday sale includes 25% off brands like Staud, BB Dakota, Madewell, Spanx and more. (Tip: Set the currency to CAD and include customs duties at checkout to avoid surprise surcharges.) Use code HOLIDAY on Shopbop.com.
The best Black Friday deals on women’s fashion
As seen everywhere Orlay Jacket is on sale for $135, a decent price for a warm jacket that isn’t an Aritzia down jacket. Available on Amazon.
The iconic Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker is a streetwear favorite of models like Gigi Hadid and busy moms on a school run. Win A Flawless Pair From $64 At Amazon.
The best Black Friday deals on menswear
SAXX (a Canadian line of underwear) makes a great stocking stuffer. Three-pack, $68 on Amazon. (If plain black is too basic, they also do funky prints like martini glasses.)
Carhartt unisex ringtones are on sale from $18.39 (price varies by color) at Amazon.
