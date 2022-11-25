Molly Sims seduces with her low-cut patterned dress

She celebrates Thanksgiving in Cabo San Lucas with her family.

And Molly Sims shared a plethora of snaps capturing her pre-holiday look on Wednesday.

The actress, 49, worked a red beach-patterned dress with a low-cut collar that offered a peak to her cleavage.

The dress was cinched at the top of her left thigh, allowing plenty of leg to show.

She posed barefoot with her hair pulled back into a sleek high ponytail and a pair of aviator sunglasses hiding her eyes.

The model wore a summery wicker tote and a stylish brown cap in her hand.

She showed off her stunning complexion in several close-ups, including one of her looking out towards the ocean.

Strike a pose! The model worked her best angles for the camera

The beauty appeared to have just a touch of makeup and plenty of accessories to liven up the look.

‘failed,’ she captioned the snap, along with a palm tree emoji.

Molly seems to be in much better spirits after undergoing back surgery to have her L5SI disc replaced last month.

She chronicled her operation on her Instagram Stories at the time, telling fans, “As you know, I hinted that I had back problems so we decided to replace the L5SI disc.”

“I go into my office. Wish me luck,’ Sims added with praying hand emojis, while wearing a brown top with two thin gold necklaces.

She later sent a picture of herself in a surgical gown and hairnet, with the caption “Very nervous!”

“I will have more info on my L5SI drive replacement once this is complete,” she added, along with a single gray heart emoji.

Sims also shared a selfie of herself and her husband of 11 years, film producer and Netflix executive Scott Stuber, adding, “I don’t know what I would do without you.” My rock.’

She also shared snaps with her LA Spine Institute surgeons Dr. Bae and Dr. Rady Rahban.

Several hours later, she shared a post-surgery video, where the actress was still in a lot of pain.

‘Do. I like to think I have a high pain tolerance…but that pain is on another level,’ Sims said in the caption.

She added in the video, “It’s so much harder than I thought.” Uh. But I am alive.

The actress also shared a hospital bed snap to her Instagram, where she gave fans a more in-depth update.

“It’s been a very long year. A year that both built me ​​up, and at times broke me. I’ve battled major back pain both quietly, sometimes quietly, and sometimes undeniably strong for my friends and my family. family,” she began.

“Life always has a way of teaching us in tough times, but man, that’s a lesson I avoided learning for a long time. After a year and a half of pushing forward and struggling, I’ve come to realize that sometimes it’s not about the stamina you need to keep going, it’s about the willingness to stop, to rest and get the help we need,’ she added.

“Some of you may have noticed that I took a significant break from my workout routines and now you know why. It’s been a trying time for my body and my mental health, but I can finally see light at the end of the tunnel! Through tears, sacrifice, and maybe a little (a lot) stubbornness. I’m so grateful to Dr Bae from @laspine and @drradyrahban for taking my L5S1 disc and l ‘having made it pretty (aka functional),’ she continued.

She also tagged Brooke Mitchell, adding, “I couldn’t have done this trip without you. @mavenpt you saved me with your hands, your heart and your perseverance guide never underestimate physiotherapy! And now, with my new accessory of a throwback baby, I’m back and ready to keep getting stronger, growing, learning, and making the most of this life with you all! »