Alessandro Michele is no longer the creative chief of Gucci
After 20 years at Gucci, including seven at the helm, fashion designer Alessandro Michele is stepping down.
The French luxury conglomerate Kering, parent company of Gucci, announced the departure of Michele November 23. The firm recognized that Michele played a fundamental role in the transformation of the brand through his revolutionary creativity, while remaining faithful to the renowned codes of the Maison.
Of all the brands owned by Kering, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Kering Eyewear, Gucci is by far the most profitable, including two-thirds of the profits within the French luxury group.
When Michele, now 49, was promoted from Head of Accessories to Creative Director in 2015, he breathed new life into the brand, bringing more eclectic and inclusive styles at the table or at the track, rather. Her fluid style featuring celebrities Harry Styles and Jared Leto pearls and heelsattracted young buyers from all over the world. Under him, the brand also made a foray into the catering business and the metaverse.
But unfortunately for the Rome-born designer, the shine has started to fade. Some attribute this to a lack of novelty and intrigue around Micheles creations, and others to lingering effects of the pandemic which is holding back spending in the Asian market.
Either way, the damage is obvious. Compared to rivals like LVMH (which has 75 brands including Dior, Fendi and Givenchy), French luxury brand Hermès and Richemont (of Cartier and Chlo), Gucci’s growth is lagging behind.
Gucci is suffering from brand fatigue as Alessandro Michele has been doing the same for seven years, Bernstein analyst Luca Solca told the FinancialTimes. To reaccelerate, Gucci does not need to generalize or become timeless. He must open a new creative chapter.
His successor has yet to be announced. And questions arise where Michele will be heading next, and if, perhaps, the hell will launch his own brand.
Overview of Gucci under Alessandro Michele, in numbers
9.7 billion ($10.1 billion): Gucci’s turnover in 2021, against 3.9 billion in 2015
13%: Gucci revenue growth in 2019, down sharply from 45% in 2015
2%: Kering shares temporarily rose on news of Micheles’ possible exit in a Womens Wear Daily report
24%: how much the Kerings share has fallen since the start of the year compared to 4% for LCMH
Charted: Kerings stock market rally slows
2019: A year of fashion missteps for Micheles Gucci
February 2019: Gucci had to apologize and remove $890 sweater that caused backlash for bringing up blackface
May 2019: Sikhs protest Gucci’s attempt to sell the turban, an article of faith, as a $790 fashion accessory
September 2019: When Michele put models in white straitjackets, model Ayesha Tan Jones protested on the Milan catwalk raising her hands to reveal the note: Mental health is not fashionable.
Micheles helps reduce Gucci’s environmental footprint
Under Michele, Gucci has made many efforts to go greener.
In 2017, Gucci committed to go furless.
In 2019, Gucci has decided to become carbon neutral. The brand claims its carbon neutrality in its own operations as good as its entire supply chain.
In June 2020, Gucci launched its first eco-responsible collection called Off The Grid, offering sneakers, bags, accessories and ready-to-wear clothing made from recycled, organic, bio-based or sustainably sourced materials
In light of the pandemic, Michele wondered if the fashion industry was producing too much, directing, too many shows, etc. Gucci reduced the number of annual shows from 5 to 2, declaring the fashion calendar obsolete
Farewell words from Alessandro Micheles, in full:
There are times when paths diverge due to the different perspectives each of us may have. Today marks the end for me of an extraordinary career spanning more than twenty years within a company to which I have tirelessly devoted all my love and my creative passion. During this long period, Gucci has been my home, my adoptive family. To this extended family, to all the people who cared for and supported her, I extend my most sincere thanks, my greatest and most sincere embrace. With them I wished, dreamed, imagined. Without them, nothing I have built would have been possible. To them goes my dearest wish: may you continue to cultivate your dreams, this subtle and immaterial matter which makes life worth living. May you continue to nourish yourself with poetic and inclusive images, remaining true to your values. May you always live from your passions, propelled by the wind of freedom –Alexander Michael
