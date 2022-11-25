Fashion
lululemon Black Friday Sale: Shop Leggings, Hoodies & Bras
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.
With Black Friday in full swing, you probably have visions of lounging around in your comfiest clothes while recovering from a big meal, delicious treats, and hard work wrapping presents and setting up decorations. lululemon is one of the most well-known brands of exercise and loungewear, and its clothes are rarely on sale. (Like, ever.) But today, the company is hosting a massive Black Friday event with plenty of scores on women’s and men’s apparel.
Of $29 leggings made from quick-drying, sweat-wicking stretch fabric $34 comfortable t-shirts for men, cozy sweatshirts and sports bras, there are deals on just about everything lululemon has to offer. The ultra-rare offers will only be for a limited time, however, and most items are final sale (members can return for store credit if needed) with limited inventory on size. So, you’ll want to grab a hot chocolate, get under a blanket on the couch, and start searching for the perfect finds.
Ready to dive into all that lululemon has to offer during this rare Black Friday event? Here are the best finds.
Epic offer:Get Hulu for just $1.99 a month for 12 months with this Black Friday deal
Black Friday and Cyber Monday: The 80+ best Black Friday sales on Amazon, lululemon, Best Buy and Samsung
The 5 best lululemon Black Friday finds
- lululemon Align High-Waisted Pants with Pockets from $29 (Save $39-$99)
- lululemon ABC Skinny-Fit Pants for $79 (save $49)
- lululemon Wunder Under High Rise Tights for $59 (save $39)
- lululemon Women’s Cotton Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater for $89 (save $59)
- lululemon Flow Y Adjustable Bra, Light Support, AC Cup for $29 (save $29)
There’s a lot more where that came from.Sign up for the Reviewed Perks and Rec newsletter and continue to make offers from Sunday to Friday.
lululemon Black Friday leggings
lululemon Black Friday men’s clothing
lululemon Black Friday sweaters and sweaters
lululemon Black Friday sports bras
- lululemon Flow Y Adjustable Bra, Light Support, AC Cup for $29 (save $29)
- lululemon In Alignment Straight Strap Bra, Light Support, C/D Cip for $29 (save ($39))
- lululemon Tough Train Bra, High Neck, Medium Support, C/D Cup for $29 (Save $29)
- lululemon Free to Be Serene Bra, Light Support, C/D Cup From $29 (Save $19-$23)
- Lululemon Energy Bra, Medium Support, BD Cups from $34 (save $13-$18)
- lululemon Energy Longline Bra, Luxtreme Ribbed, Medium Support, BD Cups for $39 (save $19)
- lululemon Energy Bra, High Support, B-DDD Cups for $39 (save $19)
- lululemon Ebb to Street Bra, Light Support, C/D Cup for $39 (save $15)
- lululemon AirSupport Bra, High Support, C-DDD Cups for $39 (save $59)
- lululemon Hike to Swim Bra for $49 (Save $29)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
