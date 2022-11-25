Fashion
Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid slammed for silence on disturbing Balenciaga campaign
They can’t take it anymore.
Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid are among the celebrities fans are demanding to speak out against Balenciaga for its embarrassing ads featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage-style harnesses.
The luxury fashion house pulled the controversial campaign on Tuesday amid backlash. The next day, Balenciaga deleted all the photos from his Instagram, but left his story highlights including his apologies for the bad news.
Lest you misinterpret the social media scrub as a couture cover-up, the extravagant brand maintained in a statement to The Post on Wednesday that its business is business as usual.
“Balenciagas Instagram is periodically wiped after each campaign, collection release, etc.,” a rep noted.
The ads supported Balenciagas’ spring 2023 collection, which debuted this fall at Paris Fashion Week.
Amid the outcry on Wednesday, Hadid seemed to post then delete an Instagram carousel that included several photos from his recent Balenciaga campaign. A representative for Hadid did not return the Post’s request for comment.
The supermodel, 26, has not publicly condemned the fashion house since the bear ads were taken down. However, fans praised her for deleting the photos.
“Thank you for deleting that other post,” an Instagrammer wrote.
Kardashian, 42, is also called upon to speak out publicly against the company. The Skims founder has a long history with Balenciaga, including posing in its Winter 2022 campaign and walking in her Paris couture fashion show in July.
Quite rightly, this experience will be heavily featured in Thursday’s episode from “The Kardashians” on Hulu.
A source close to Kardashian said on Wednesday that, like everyone else, Kim was incredibly upset and disturbed by the holiday campaign. As a mother, she has zero tolerance for child abuse or exploitation at any level.
The source continued: “After speaking with the Balenciaga team privately, as well as seeing that they immediately deleted the campaign footage and issued a public apology, she hopes they have learned of this incident and that it will never happen again.
Fans flooded Kardashian’s Instagram comments, urging her to tackle the problematic ads.
“Nobody wants to buy anything from you. Speak up and stand up for something,” an angry fan commented on her post which promoted a sale on its skincare line.
“Please talk about Balenciaga. You can’t avoid being such a big supporter of them,” one fan pleaded.
“When are you going to answer Kim?! Your reputation is at stake here,” another pleaded.
“You are a mom. Don’t let it slip,” another pushed the mother-of-four.
Hadid, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Naomi Campbell joined Kardashian in the starry parisian fashion show. None of these ladies seem to have addressed the BDSM-style commercials publicly.
Kidman posted a photo from a Balenciaga campaign on Instagram on Monday. He was still in place Wednesday evening.
Stars like Alexa Demie, Kim Yeon-koung, Khadim Sock and Big Matthew also appeared in the Winter 22 campaign. They too did not publicly condemn the brand as of press time.
Star “Vanderpump Rules” Lala KentNevertheless, called out Balenciaga in an Instagram storysaying Wednesday that she was “happy not to own a single Balenciaga piece.”
Also on Wednesday, photographer Gabriele Galimberti, who worked on the campaign, released his own statement after the photos were taken down, saying he was not responsible for the content of the images.
I am unable to comment [on] Choice of Balenciagas, but I must emphasize that I had no right in any way not to choose either the products, or the models, or the combination of the same, wrote Galimberti.
