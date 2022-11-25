Kristin Cavallari dons delicate floral maxi dress for Thanksgiving festivities

Kristin Cavallari showed off her stunning outfit before celebrating Thanksgiving in New York on Thursday.

The Hills star, 35, wore a V. Chapman maxi dress in delicate floral prints with a smocked bodice and pleated tiers.

The entrepreneur styled the look with a pair of nude heels and also rocked dark red nail polish to match her dress.

The Uncommon James Jewelry founder wore a set of dainty gold rings and layered necklaces from her own brand.

For makeup, the star wore bronze eyeshadow and a nude pink lip.

The Uncommon Beauty founder styled her hair in loose, side-parted, beachy waves.

On Wednesday, she celebrated her daughter’s 7th birthday with a tribute post on Instagram.

The reality star wrote: ‘Happy 7th birthday my sweet Say baby. You are both hard and soft, strong and sensitive, tomboy and girl. You take care of everyone and have the biggest heart. My favorite gift is being your mom. I love you Saylor James.

Saylor is her second child with ex-husband, former NFL player Jay Cutler.

The former couple share three children. They have a daughter Saylor and two sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8.

The parents were married from 2013 to 2020.

On Wednesday, the reality star posted photos to her Instagram Story of herself enjoying a pre-Thanksgiving meal at Carbone in New York City.

For the occasion, she wore a monochromatic gray outfit with high boots and a turtleneck sweater. She wore a white Bottega Veneta clutch for her night out on the town.

Earlier this year, the reality TV star revealed on The School of Greatness podcast her split from her ex-husband.

“The scariest thing I’ve ever done is get divorced, but it’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said on the podcast. “It really kickstarted my journey of self-love and finding who I am now.”

Recently, she spoke candidly about how the couple had a “toxic” relationship.

“I’m really excited to see who I can be in a new relationship. I feel like I’ve done so much work over the past few years. I’m not in a rush to be in a new relationship, but when I will be, it will excite me to see how different I can be. I can’t wait.’