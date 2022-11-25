Yohes 10 observations: Evgeni Malkin delivers in dramatic fashion against Flames

Mr. 101 made Game No. 1,001 of his career a special one.

Evgeni Malkin, even as all-time greats, usually inspires considerable emotion. Fans. Of teammates. Opponents. Sometimes by himself.

It was fitting that his night at the PPG Paints Arena would end exactly like Wednesday.

Playing in front of a raucous crowd, Malkin, who was honored for playing his 1,000th game in a pre-game ceremony, stunned the crowd when he gave the Penguins a 2-1 victory in a shootout against the Calgary Flames.

That, said Sidney Crosby smiling, was perfect.

After Malkin scored the winner of the shootout, he threw his stick into the crowd before being mobbed by his teammates.

You wouldn’t want anyone else to have the chance to win the game, Crosby said. The whole night was awesome. All day. The last (days), to be honest. Glad to see him cover it and get the winner.

The win is the fourth in a row for the surging Penguins, who next play in a Black Friday showdown in Philadelphia.

Jan Rutta also scored for the Penguins, who controlled play for most of the night despite taking extra time against a Flames team that beat them soundly in Calgary a month ago.

Tristan Jarry picked up the win, giving him 100 in his young NHL career. He stopped 33 of 34 shots.

The game would have been long over but for the performance of Calgary backup goaltender Dan Vladar, who stood on his head for much of the night, thwarting more than a dozen quality looks from the Penguins.

He was really, really good, Crosby said.

And yet the night belonged to Malkin. He was joined by his wife, Anna, and son, Nikita, at a pre-match ceremony. A Penguins video tribute nearly brought Malkin to tears.

It was an amazing night for me, for my family, Malkin said.

Video tributes poured in from the hockey world. Malkins’ close friend Sergei Gonchar was on hand for the evening. Even one of his biggest rivals, his compatriot Alex Ovechkin, sent Malkin a video.

And before the night was over, Malkin left Pittsburgh with another special memory.

The stage isn’t too big for him, coach Mike Sullivan said. He plays his best when the stakes are high. It’s a generational talent. He is ultra-competitive. It couldn’t have been a more fitting end to his 1,000th game celebration than he gets the shootout goal to win the game.

Ten post-match observations

Get back to Malkin in a moment.

But first, a few hits came from the crowds that filled PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday. I covered nearly every game played in this building, and it was the best regular season crowd I’ve ever heard at the Penguins’ 11-year-old facility. And it wasn’t close.

After the game, Crosby went out of his way to mention how spectacular the crowd was.

Why? I offer you three theories.

First, it was the annual Thanksgiving Eve game in Pittsburgh, which usually produces a good crowd.

Second, it was Malkins night. The Penguins fan base has always reacted quite viscerally to Malkin. Crosby is Crosby, meaning he’s hockey royalty and is treated as such. But Malkin brings out a hardcore emotion in the fan base that is his and his alone. He was assessed a third-period penalty that could have cost the Penguins the game. This caused a tantrum in the crowd that is not typical of Penguins home games. It was a truly spectacular crowd, quite comparable to a playoff game.

Third, here’s a thought: Penguins aren’t sold out like they once were. It happens. The economy is not great. Money is scarce for many people. The construction of the city center is a circus. As a result, tickets on the secondary market are extremely cheap. Maybe some of the real fans can afford to go. There has been an obnoxious mob of businesses in this building for a long time. That was certainly not the case on Wednesday.

Anyway, it was a special crowd. If you were there, you know.

Good for Malkin.

He’s been through a lot over the past year. We can’t imagine what it’s like to be a Russian hockey player and the pressure that comes with it. I’m sure there’s a lot he’d like to say, only he feels like he can’t. I don’t know what it’s like to be under that kind of microscope. You neither.

Besides, I think Malkin was really worried that things weren’t going to work out with the Penguins this summer. He had never been an unrestricted free agent. I don’t think it was a pleasant experience for him.

Malkin never wanted to leave Pittsburgh, and a lot of that was because of nights like this. The Penguins have been the best show in hockey for two decades. He played a leading role. And damn it, remember Wednesday night for a long time.

The Penguins do these ceremonies properly.

Also, his striking vision ceremonies which involve Crosby, Malkin and Kris Letang. We didn’t know if they would still be together after last season. That these three guys are still playing at a high level and still wearing the same jersey after all these years is pretty amazing.

Rest assured, they’re best friends, and it was pretty clear that Crosby and Letang enjoyed Wednesday night as much as Malkin. They were so, so happy for him.

Due to Malkins’ shyness and language barrier, it could be argued that we don’t know him the same way we know Crosby and Letang. However, I’ve always been struck by how much his Malkins teammates love him. Malkin only shows glimpses of his legendary personality when the cameras are on. His teammates see him daily and clearly think the world of him. It has always been so.

It was impossible for Malkin not to score in the shootout. The whole building knew.

Incidentally, Malkin played a solid game. His line, featuring Jason Zucker and Bryan Rust, buzzed much of the night in Calgary territory.

Malkin is still a points-per-game player, and if the Penguins’ dysfunctional borderline power play could make sense, those point totals would go up.

Malkin remains an elite player.

What a great addition Rutta has been.

He’s certainly best known for his defense, and for the most part, his defensive work has been outstanding.

Rutta added his third goal of the young season, however, when the Penguins stormed out early in the first period and immediately took the lead.

Speaking of nice additions, how about Josh Archibald?

The Penguins’ fourth line has been good in recent games and has been effective against the Flames. Archibald took two penalties on Wednesday and hit anything that moved all night.

He finished with four hits and was on the ice for Ruttas’ goal.

The Penguins aren’t a particularly abrasive team. They need someone to stir the pot and play dumb sometimes, you know? Archibald was that guy. He was defensively responsible and scored three goals. As long as he shoots more penalties than he takes, and has been lately, he can be a very useful player.

A negative point, if I may say so.

The Penguins were dominant for most of the night, but struggled in the second period. Calgary’s size was an issue during this time.

This was especially noticeable when PO Joseph was on the ice. Joseph was solid for the Penguins, but the Flames possessed him during that time. He will fight against big physical teams.

It’s something to watch out for.

As we all know, Letang has struggled a lot.

Wednesday was a big step in the right direction for him. He was good. He simplified his game. He eliminated most puzzle errors.

Maybe Letang hit rock bottom in Chicago. He was just awful in that game.

It was a nice bounce.

Next? Its central molding.

The Penguins and Flyers have a particular hatred for each other. And now we add John Tortorella into the mix. I suggest finishing your Black Friday shopping by 5:30 p.m. for the Friday puck drop.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Be safe there and enjoy the vacation.

(Photo by Evgeni Malkin, center, Teddy Blueger, right, and Danton Heinen: Justin Berl/Getty Images)