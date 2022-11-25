Is this the return of cruise dress codes? We undress the myths of dressing for your cruise

It’s the age-old question that once plagued cruisers. What should I wear on board my cruise? Gone are the days of prom dresses and tuxedos, formal wear and no denim – most cruise lines have relaxed their rules to allow cruise passengers to express themselves.

While luxury lines have often suggested dress codes, one cruise line was confused when she thought Princess had updated its dress code policy.

One cruiser, Karen Staffen, recently wrote on a Princess Cruises passenger forum: “Apparently Princess recently updated some information on their website. I noticed because I actually read the email about “getting ready for your cruise” instead of just deleting it. I originally saw the first screenshot below, so I followed the link, which took me down the rabbit hole of princess formal dress expectations.

“I also know that people will always do what they want. So be it. I found it interesting that they list their dress expectations everywhere, and even – for the first time I’ve seen – pointing out that if you don’t want to dress formal on formal nights, that’s fine, as you have others catering options.

“I wonder if that means they want to be known for being a more traditional cruise line again?”

cruise passenger clarified those concerns with a Princess Cruises spokesperson who confirmed that no policy changes had been made and that formal nights were still opt-in.

The spokesperson said: “There are no changes to formal nights. Everything is as usual. »

It was also clarified whether guests had to dress up or not.

“Formal parties are always opt-in, although we enjoy them on board.”

For clarity, here’s the fine print on Princess’s formal nights and dress codes.

Do you like to dress to impress? You’ll love the formal evenings on your cruise. Pack your evening dress, cocktail dress, slacks, tuxedo, suit or tuxedo and slacks for an unforgettable meal in our main dining rooms.

As an extra tip, they also say: Wrinkle-free fabric is highly recommended, as it will survive long hours in a suitcase.

Collared polo shirts and khakis are suitable for casual events, but you’ll also want to have formal pieces on hand for special occasions and some onboard restaurants. Women can consider packing an elegant evening dress or pantsuit, while men can opt for a tuxedo.

The number of formal nights that will take place on your Princess cruise depends on the duration of your cruise. If your cruise is one to four days there will be no formal nights, if it is five to six days there will be one formal night, if it is seven to 13 days then 2, then usually one night additional formal per cruise week.

However, if formal nights aren’t your preference, or if you don’t feel like it at night, even dedicated formal nights, you may still have other options.

Princess Cruises offers dedicated casual restaurants, where even on a formal night out, one doesn’t expect to be dressed in brand new. These are the World Fresh Marketplace at Horizon Court, On-Deck Favorites, Vines Wine Bar, Ocean Terrace Sushi and the International Cafe.

If you’re feeling nervous about what to pack or pack for your cruise in terms of evening wear, here are some basic dress codes from some other major cruise lines.

Royal Caribbean

The number of formal nights you face on a Royal Caribbean cruise will depend, but you can usually expect one to three when sailing. If your cruise is five nights or less then usually only one formal night will occur, if it is six to 10 nights you can expect two formal nights and cruises of 11 nights or longer will usually have three formal nights.

Formal evenings only apply to the main dining room, which means there are other dining options if you don’t want to opt for a formal evening. It is also usually not harshly enforced.

Royal Caribbean describes its formal dress code as follows: Make it a night out in your best suits and ties, tuxedos, cocktail dresses or party dresses.

However, Royal Caribbean Blog writes: Evening wear for the formal night will vary and you will see guests wearing tuxedos and dresses. We’ve observed that most guests tend to dress a little less than this, with the men wearing suits or sports coats and the women wearing cocktail dresses.

Essentially, these are slightly nicer clothes than you might wear on other nights of the cruise.

Carnival Cruises

Carnival Cruises will be hosting Cruise Elegant Nights where the dress codes are as follows: Men: dress pants, dress shirts, and we also suggest a sport coat; men may also wish to wear a suit and tie or tuxedo.

Women: cocktail dresses, pantsuits, elegant skirts and blouses; ladies may also wish to wear an evening dress.

“Not allowed in the dining room: cut-off jeans, men’s sleeveless shirts, shorts, t-shirts, sportswear, baseball caps, flip-flops (thongs) and swimwear.”

Elegant days will usually be the second or third day of the cruise, and if there are two, another on the second or penultimate day of the cruise.

If your cruise is two to five days, expect an elegant evening, or two on cruises of six days or longer.

P&O Australia

On a three to six night cruise, there will be a cocktail party on a P&O cruise, and possibly more on longer sailings.

Evening wear is an option, but the recommendations are: “On our cocktail parties, it’s time to get your dresses out and have some fun! We suggest that women wear an evening or cocktail dress and men a suit or similar.

Moreover, even on an average day, after 5:30 p.m., you are asked to dress “elegantly and casually” in deckchairs and public restaurants.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises calls its formal evenings Evening Chic. All cruises of seven nights or more will have at least two such nights, and at least one on sailings of six nights or less.

Their website reads, “Women should feel comfortable wearing; a cocktail dress, skirts, pants or designer jeans with an elegant top.

“Men should feel comfortable wearing; designer slacks or jeans with optional dress shirt, button down shirt or sweater, sport coat or blazer.

Norwegian cruise line

Norwegian Cruise Line does not have dedicated formal parties, however, there may be themed parties depending on your cruise.

In more formal dining rooms, smart casual dress is expected, but otherwise you can generally dress casual in most areas of the ship.

However, the website states, “We want you to be comfortable, but men’s tank tops, flip-flops, baseball caps, visors, and jeans that are too faded, with holes or rips, and worn under hips are not allowed in the main dining rooms. or specialty restaurants.

Regent Seven Seas

As a more luxurious line, Regent Seven Seas expects an elegant and casual dress code after 6 p.m. Longer cruises of 15 nights or more will usually have two or more formal nights, but these are optional.

“While guests are encouraged to dress to the smart casual dress code each evening, on the optional formal evenings guests may opt for a more formal choice of attire including ladies’ dresses and cocktail dresses; tuxedos, tuxedos or dark suits with ties for gentlemen.

Cruises in Oceania

Oceania’s dress code is slightly more relaxed than other luxury lines. They usually don’t have dedicated formal parties. Country club and resort attire is requested for evening meals.

Some of the more formal restaurants do not allow casual attire at all times.

Cunard

Cunard has formal nights on all cruises, these are called gala nights. There will generally be about one formal night per cruise week.

Gala evenings: ”

At gala (or formal) evenings, women should wear an evening or cocktail dress, an elegant pantsuit or formal outfits. Men should wear a tuxedo, tuxedo or dark suit with a tie or bow tie.

After 5:45 p.m. each day, elegant dress is expected.

“The women in the OnSmart Attire party wear blouses and skirts or elegant pants and dresses. On the other hand, men dress in trousers with a collared shirt. A jacket and tie are optional. Cunard likens it to the kind of thing you wear to an elegant restaurant or to the theater.

Ponant

Ponant cruises contain a “Captain’s Dinner”, where more formal attire is required.

“It’s a well-known tradition among experienced cruisers for passengers to dress up for Captains Night. The event, hosted by the Captain, is an opportunity to meet key crew members around a elegant dinner.

“It’s your night to shine, so women should remember to pack a formal dress and smart shoes, while men should bring a suit, dark tie and dress shoes. Tuxedos and long dresses are not mandatory.