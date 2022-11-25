Right and sufficient keywords for climate-friendly fashion consumption

Used clothes in a dump in the Atacama Desert in Chile. (Photo: Antonio Cossio/dpa) dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Could you settle for 85 clothes? It certainly seems doable.

A new report from the Hot or Cool Institute, a sustainability-focused think tank, suggests that 85 items of clothing should be enough for the average resident of a high-income country with four seasons. This 85-piece threshold is also in line with the Paris Agreements goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Fashion is already one of the world’s largest producers of greenhouse gas emissions. This is expected to increase further as prices continue to fall, consumption increases and the wearing time of each item of clothing drops.

The transformation of the fashion industry is necessary to avoid the worst climate impacts. And this new research suggests that the transformation can be achieved in an equitable way: by ensuring that everyone has enough clothes and enough income from the production of clothes for their needs.

The report Infit, Unfair, Unfashionable: resizing fashion for a fair consumer space focuses on G20 countries, finding that Australia has the highest fashion consumption footprint (503 kg of CO 2 equivalent per year), with Australians throwing away almost as much clothing as they buy each year. In contrast, India has the lowest of the G20 (22 kg). In Indonesia, 74% don’t have as many clothes as they need.

Although these are huge discrepancies, it is not just the inequality between countries that matters. Inequalities within countries are also significant. According to Unfit, Unfair, Unfashionable, the clothing habits of middle- and upper-income consumers in Indonesia, although a minority, are out of sync with a sustained 1.5°C temperature rise. More broadly (and prepare for an onslaught of the number 20 here), the richest 20% of G20 countries emit 20 times more fashion, on average, than the poorest 20%.

There is a lot of classist shame about the spending habits of less wealthy people; News producers love watching the hordes of people lining up outside low-end retailers during sales, for example. But it is clear that the rich are causing disproportionate damage to the environment.

Among the relatively affluent, there is a fairly simple solution, which sustainability advocates have been shouting from the rooftops for years: buy less and buy better. Buying less would reduce the climate impacts of producing, washing and disposing of clothes; and buying better would help distribute the profits in the hands of the garment workers. There’s more than enough for everyone, if we equalize the spread.

The best way for people in rich countries to reduce the climate impacts of fashion is to buy fewer new clothes, points out Lewis Akenji, chief executive of the Hot or Cool Institute. Other metrics like buying second-hand, choosing more durable fabrics, renting clothes, and washing clothes less are important, but pale in comparison to the raw power of overconsumption.

For example, second-hand stores are not a panacea. This does not replace the need to reduce consumption and, more importantly, to reduce production, says Akenji. On the one hand, there’s the classic rebound effect of people feeling justified in buying more stuff because they think they can just dump the excess in a thrift store afterwards.

All this surplus is used to support the work of associations that manage flea markets, it’s true. But it also contributes to vast piles of unwanted clothes ending up in landfills and waterways and, if the clothes make it to low-income countries, to dependency and underinvestment in local garment industries. .

How much new clothes should people in rich countries give up? While some suggestions go as high as 75%, Unfit, Unfair, Unfashionable recommends that reducing clothing purchases by an average of 30% would hardly affect day-to-day living standards (30% is the average proportion of unused clothing in German households), while being compatible with the 1.5C lens. 30% may sound daunting, but it’s not really that ambitious.

The report proposes a sufficient wardrobe (the amount of clothes an average person needs) of 74 items of clothing in a two-season country and 85 in a four-season country. This includes shoes, but not accessories or underwear.

All in all, fashion show statistics can seem abstract. This is in stark contrast to the experience of buying a new item of clothing, which can be both physically and emotionally satisfying. Fashion media and advertisers nurture this idea that novelty is key to contentment right now. Understand that psychology is the key to breaking the cycle of overconsumption.

Recovering fashionista Alec Leach understands. The former streetwear editor quit that game and recently penned the no-frills book The world is on fire but was still buying shoes. The main takeaways regarding sustainable fashion? Ask yourself what you really want from your clothes.

It could be A sense of belonging, the thrill of the new, an expression of status, a showcase of creativity a love of fashion doesn’t have to be pathological. And for some groups, including women and gender non-conforming people, expectations about appearance can be strongly tied to safety, well-being, and success.

But acknowledging that buying clothes is trying to fill a void is a step towards scratching that itch in a more sustainable way. According to Oxfam, the buzz of buying a new piece of clothing only lasts four wears on average United Kingdom. It might sound overwhelming, but making a shirt last longer through embroidery or pairing it in different combinations could help expand its interest.

Of course, while consumption is the driving force behind fashion’s wasteful emissions, politics is the main driver of change. To avoid all liability being shifted to consumers, Leach notes that brands should be responsible for supply chain and disposal. The EU has included this in its proposal Strategy for sustainable and circular textiles.

France has been a leader on the legal front. Here is illegal to destroy unsold textiles, part of a legal regime aimed at increasing the liability of manufacturers for the entire life of their products, rather than just until the moment of purchase. This contributes to France’s relatively low fashion-related emissions, compared to other wealthy countries. Other European countries have similar laws in progress. The next step would be to tackle overproduction and overconsumption, not just lifespan.

Without overarching regulation, some companies have taken steps to control themselves. A shopping site limits customer purchases to 12 per year, for example, while a design firm avoids overstocking by limit production cycles. But these individual programs cannot make up for a lack of broader government oversight, including on the greenwashing plaguing the fashion world.

Akenji thinks some sort of fashion rationing or quota is inevitable. While that might sound like an alarming prospect, he says rationing really has a wide range of possibilities, including producer and consumer responsibility. For example, governments could ration the number of resources allocated to manufacturers or the amount of pollution they are allowed to generate in the production cycle. They could limit the number of new product launches by design firms or levy taxes on frequent clothing purchases.

There is clearly plenty of room to reinvent the role fashion plays in our lives. It’s a laudable goal for the creativity and ingenuity that drives so many fashion lovers.