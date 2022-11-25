Soft Accessory Designer job at Paul Smith





We are looking for an enthusiastic and creative Soft Accessories Designer to create and assist in pattern drawing for the Men’s and Women’s Soft Accessories collection for Europe and Japan. Work closely with Head of Design and ready-to-wear designers to produce designs, colorways, concepts and special collections. If you like the sound of what you’ve read so far, check out more on our corporate culture and the advantages we can offer you. Please note that this role requires you to submit an online link in the application form, to a color portfolio containing sample work, this should be available for 4 weeks after the advert closing date. Responsibilities:

Actively work on men’s and women’s soft accessory designs with specification drawings using Photoshop, Illustrator and hand drawings.

Work closely with the design manager and ready-to-wear designers to produce creative and commercial ranges.

Liaise with vendors for appointments, color cards and samples.

Organize computer files for each season into design boards using a Mac computer.

Research and develop design boards and sample book illustrations and conduct aftermarket research.

Work with Japanese license partners on the Japanese accessories line and provide design assistance where required.

Work in close collaboration with the Design team and the Ready-to-Wear teams on the design, development and organization of the Soft Accessories range offer for Europe and Japan.

Attend domestic and international trips to fairs, factories and research destinations as required.

Work closely with the copyright team to ensure all artwork meets copyright requirements and is archived at the end of each season, ensuring this is organized and easily accessible. Essential experience and skills required:

Previous experience and knowledge of working in soft accessories and designing soft accessories for a fashion brand.

Advanced level of computer knowledge in Illustrator, Photoshop and Microsoft Office packages.

Knowledge of men’s and women’s soft accessories market trends and research methods.

Demonstrated knowledge of the technical aspects of product groups such as woven, knit and print.

Ability to produce excellent, accurate and detailed drawings, working with design programs and freehand drawing. About you:

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral. Possess a strong ability to deal with people at all levels and to build effective internal and external working relationships.

Good attention to detail. Excellent planning, prioritizing and organizing skills under tight deadlines.

Ability to work on own initiative, be highly motivated and proactive.

Able to travel across the UK and internationally.

