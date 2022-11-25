From dancing around the world to a passion for fashion!

Kelly McDonnell pictured with Michael Flatley.



After dancing all over the world with stars like Michael Flatley, living in Shanghai for a year and meeting celebrities like Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone, Athlone resident Kelly McDonnell has amassed a lot in her 40s.

Other than Australia and Dubai, Kelly, who has been living in Athlone for four years this Christmas, jokes that she’s been everywhere else!

A professional Irish dancer internationally for many years, she was lucky enough to break into the limelight after Riverdance in 1998 brought about a massive resurgence in the art and opened up many new opportunities at home and abroad. .

Originally from Newport in Tipperary, Kelly took up Irish dancing at the age of three with Fleming Ball School of Dancing, progressing through competitions, later heading to a music/dance course at Cork College after school.

She remembers seeing Riverdance the night of her Confirmation at her aunt’s house during the Eurovision break.

My reaction was wow but I didn’t really feel like (performing) until I saw ‘Lord of the Dance’ and that’s when I went, that’s what I wanted to do, she recalls.

Luckily for her, the renewed interest in Irish dancing led to the launch of many new shows that needed talented dancers.

Although she admits it was a lot of hard work, Kelly has fond memories of her time as a principal dancer on some of dance’s biggest shows, a career that took her all over the world for nearly 20 years.

Kelly pictured on stage during her career as an Irish dancer.



She first started dancing in a show with well-known accordionist Liam O’Connor, before becoming a principal dancer in ‘Dance of Desire’ and ‘Magic of the Dance’ which toured all over Germany, Russia, Taiwan during the winter months for nearly nine years. Then, in the summer, she returned to Killarney from April to October for a summer residency show.

She got a huge break in her 20s when she became a dancer in Michael Flatley’s “Celtic Tiger,” her new show after “Lord of the Dance.”

We trained at Pinewood studios in London where they make the Bond movies, so we were there in a hangar for about seven or eight months training with Michael Flatley, something she described as an experience of a life.

I really admire him. Obviously I was there with him at the peak of his career and saw what he did for Irish dancing. He took Irish dancing and he did shows in stadiums with 100,000 people. A guy from Chicago dancing a jig, you know, she says of its impact, adding that she was very lucky to dance in New York’s Madison Square Garden in front of thousands of people at that time.

As well as being in huge shows, Kelly has also had the chance to dance at many high-profile events over the course of her career, including ten All Ireland finals, at several Berlin film festivals for stars like Leonardo. Di Caprio, Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone. , the JP McManus Pro-am and the Shanghai World Expo, where she lived for twelve months.

After “Celtic Tiger”, she moved on to a show called “Women of Ireland”, which is very similar to the show “Celtic Women” which toured all over America and places like Tokyo and Chile for five years.

I think Riverdance put it (Irish dancing on the map) in the very beginning with Michael Flatley. They (the audience) see the programming and the music combined in a large-scale production, a show, and it’s a performance worth paying the ticket price to see. I think it’s the attraction of the whole world, she says of her enduring appeal, and although people still enjoy Irish dancing performances in Ireland, she doesn’t know if it’s as important as in the old days.

It was fantastic. You go and play in big venues in America and you walk in the door and your name is on the locker room because you’re the main dancer. It’s just the way you’re treated, that’s another level.

Now 40, she retired from dancing at 36, having stopped touring internationally four years earlier. In the meantime, she took a year off, living in Salt Lake City where she graduated as a dance teacher and taught full-time at the Scarriff School of Dancing.

Kelly then returned to Ireland and produced a show in Killarney for several years until retiring and moving to Athlone to be with her longtime partner.

Dancing is in her blood, and it will always be in her life in one form or another, Kelly says, explaining that she learned a lot from the different productions, acting as company and tour managers for some of the shows and winning experience in production, costumes and staging.

She would love to be able to produce her own big show after being so close to a deal for a Las Vegas production until Covid kicked in. Although philosophical about the experience, she says it feels like an eternity, her life took a different turn in the Midlands where she reinvented herself working in fashion and as a workshop teacher with l school of dance at Longford O’Neill Blake Academy.

Asked about the current cheating controversy engulfing Irish dancing, Kelly admits she’s not shocked by the revelations and it’s something she’s known for a long time.

It needs to be addressed and I’m glad it made it to the newspapers. I don’t think it’s fair to parents and children, I don’t think it’s fair at all. It’s a political game like everywhere else, but it’s time it was cleaned up, she says candidly, stressing the importance of eradicating it as the reputation of Irish dancing around the world is at stake. Kelly points out that this is not fair to people who have worked hard and done everything as themselves.

Athlone resident Kelly McDonnell on stage while a professional Irish dancer with musician Liam OConnor.



During the tour, the talented dancer says that you are in a bubble, going from the tour bus to the hotel to the venue, and there is a sacrifice in terms of lack of family opportunities, vacations, relationships and building a home. Since retiring from the road, the Tipperary native says she has taken a keen interest in housekeeping, lifestyle interiors and, of course, fashion.

Always having a taste for style, Kelly modeled with Celia Holman Lee during her dancing days and was a former Miss Ireland contestant in 2006. So, unsurprisingly, when she moved to Athlone, it went downhill. is revealed after getting a fashion job.

I love it, I’m a full-time female product manager and stylist for River Island and I’m also available for personal styling outside of work, says Kelly, who is hard at work building an Instagram platform for her passion. for fashion. She will also do social media work for River Island to promote their clothing.

Always on the lookout for new challenges and growth, Kelly loves personal style and enjoys working with the women of Athlone to help them feel comfortable while thinking a little off the beaten path in terms of clothing and style. looks.

When they say “it’s adorable”. Never thought to put it with this, Kelly beams with pride, saying she’s styled for all ages and situations, from someone returning to work or the corporate world to someone ‘one who needs a holiday or post-wedding wardrobe and she has big plans on that front in 2023.

She (fashion) has always been in the background and she’s moving on now, she observes, having recently judged the best dressed competition at the Buccaneers RFC fashion show in Athlone, something she really has loved it.

Kelly McDonald.



When asked if Irish women have a common fashion mistake, Kelly remarks that very often she sees that a woman will buy a very expensive dress from, say, Brown Thomas, but look stylish in the wrong shoes. , the wrong make-up or the wrong accessories.

It’s about having the eye, attention to detail and coordination, but you don’t always have to match either, Kelly comments, saying the style is doable on a budget, and that ‘she likes to mix the high street with high-end or vintage pieces. .

With a bank of contacts around the world, the Athlone resident can’t wait to see where her journey will take her and isn’t ruling out working in wardrobe or costume design for productions or dance shows in the future, having recently been asked to style characters for an upcoming TV show.

I’m just going to see where my path takes me but I’m open to all options, she says, adding that she now takes personal styling appointments through her Instagram page @donnellkellymc