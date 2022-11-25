Design classics: the versatile and understated essence of Margaret Howell





For this installment of his series on cult design classics, Andy Myring of The Maverick Group pays homage to Margaret Howells’ minimalist style, which celebrates practicality and timelessness.

Over the past 50 years, Margaret Howell has quietly carved out a place for herself in the British fashion pantheon with her simple, functional style. Utilitarian but tasteful, his clothes have become classics and are often available in sober and natural tones.

Howell’s minimalist fashion has won her fans around the world, especially among creatives. Chefs, actors, directors, designers, architects, they’ve all been seen sporting a Howell original. What sets Howell apart is that her clothes are clothes, never fashions or trends. They support a larger ethos that values ​​quality fabrics and well-honed techniques, rejecting ostentation in favor of genuine utility. Inclusive design A Howell garment is designed not just for everyday use, but for everyone. With an egalitarian side, she designs clothes that are not dependent on age, morphology or sex. In his world, passing trends remain just that, with negligible influence. Howells clothing is designed to be kept forever: timeless and durable. For Howell, the goal is not spectacle, but rather ease and comfort. She prefers to see people in their everyday clothes rather than all dressed in uncomfortable items like dress shoes. Considering all of this, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Howell doesn’t consider herself a fashion designer and is reluctant to associate that term with her name. According to her, the public sees fashion as something excessive, flamboyant and superficial, which she has every right to be, but that is not her philosophy at all. Instead, Howells’ work focuses on the use of premium materials, exceptional craftsmanship and unmistakably British style. From the start, she used British fabrics, from English worsted and corduroy to flannel, Irish linen and fine cotton shirts. Howell is drawn to materials that wear well, with their own distinctive charm. Its fabrics have qualities that are difficult to reproduce. The challenge is to use these materials in an innovative way, while preserving the sense of heritage. Howell likes to maintain a sense of tradition, regardless of the country of origin of the fabric. In the UK, Howell still works with names that appealed to him in his early days, such as Fox Brothers, Harris Tweed and Spence Bryson Linens, as well as various Scottish knitwear factories. feel first Although Howell never dreamed of being a designer, she always enjoyed drawing and creating. This set her on the path to art school, where she enjoyed sketching life and taking on the challenge of working on a brief. The art school also allowed her to explore the work of designers past and present, as well as different disciplines, from printing to sculpture. Ultimately, it was this art school experience that cemented Howell’s career choice in her mind. She recognized that her talent lay in making things and decided that was where her future lay. In many ways, designer was Howell’s destiny, rather than a job title. Howell’s early sketches were not based on collections or themes, but rather on people’s needs. She didn’t just think about the visual impact of a piece, but what it would feel like to wear it. Howell believes her penchant for handmade designs began in childhood, watching her mother make clothes. As a young girl in the leafy Surrey suburb of Tadworth, she saw the making of clothes up close and developed a love for good fabrics. An early appreciation of the arts Following these formative experiences in the forties and fifties, Howell went to Goldsmiths College, University of London. She got a degree in fine arts and started making mch paper jewelry. Despite the success, Howell turned to making men’s shirts at home in Blackheath, London, armed with a single pattern cutter and finisher. By 1973, she had opened a workshop selling wholesale clothes to everyone from Ralph Lauren to Paul Smith. Howell opened its first store in London in 1977, initially stocking men’s clothing. In the 1980s, she added women’s clothing to meet the growing demand from female customers. Fast forward through the decades and the aesthetics of the Howells ranges have changed very little, still bearing the hallmarks of good design and meticulous care and precision. There’s no frills or superfluous detail, just thoughtful consideration of use and purpose. In a materialistic world of fast-fashion, Howells clothes are not fleeting luxury purchases. That’s why its customers will always find their favorite shirt (or its descendant) on the shelves of its more than 100 stores and concessions, even though they may have purchased the original many years ago. Howells outlets are now present in the UK, Europe, South Korea and Japan. Multidisciplinary When she’s not applying her eye to fashion, Howell creates calendars revealing her passions and interests. These range from the predictable (modern design, photography, fine art and architecture) to the least expected (swimming, pools, coastal scenery and traditional British craftsmanship). First produced in 1995, the calendars are sold to raise funds for Open City, the charity chosen by Margaret Howell Ltd. Today, Howell divides his time between Lewisham, London and his sixties modernist vacation home in Suffolk. As modest as her clothes, she calmly continues to shape British style with her understated, unaffected taste. Her stores not only stock her collections, but also limited-edition items by the great and good of British design: Anglepoise lighting, Robert Welch cutlery and Ercol furniture (the same Ercol with whom she worked on a series of chair designs vintage). Juxtaposing design masterpieces with understated Howells pieces is a perfectly logical decision. Together, they form a display that radiates lasting heritage and iconic style. Authentic and distinctive, Margaret Howells clothing embodies timeless functionality. Its simple aesthetic continues to influence quietly, yet convincingly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedrum.com/opinion/2022/11/24/design-classics-the-versatile-understated-essence-margaret-howell The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos