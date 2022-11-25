bewakoof: Birla Fashion could pay Rs 100 crore for majority stake in Bewakoof





Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL) is set to acquire a majority stake in clothing and accessories brand Bewakoof for around 100 crores, marking its entry into the direct-to-consumer (D2C) segment. Both companies have signed a non-disclosure agreement and have also completed due diligence. Bewakoof’s team is also set to join Aditya Birlas’ new company, said a senior executive, who declined to be identified. Bewakoof, founded in 2012, one of the first D2C brands in the country, has an annual turnover of around 250 crores. Since inception, it has raised 160 crore in funding from investors such as InvestCorp, IvyCap Ventures, and Spring Marketing Capital.

India is an attractive market for clothing brands, especially with young people increasingly embracing Western-style clothing, a segment where Bewakoof operates. However, in recent quarters the company has been seeking strategic buyers and investing to fuel its growth plans, the executive said. ABFRL declined to comment while Bewakoof did not respond to questions from ETs. In June, ABFRL created its D2C entity TMRW and announced that it would acquire and incubate 30 brands over the next three years. The new company, which acquires Bewakoof, is part of ABFRL’s strategy to build a portfolio of new-age digital brands across all categories in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle segments.

We will surely see many more such deals happening in the near future. It also helps early-stage investors secure exit opportunities at a time when larger funding rounds seem a little tricky amid a global economic downturn, said Dhianu Das, co-founder of Agility Ventures. ABFRL, which sells apparel and accessories from Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, among others, plans to allow multiple founders to operate within a synergistic platform that will have shared capabilities. In its last quarter earnings call, ABFRL said it would make eight to 10 early-stage digital brand investments by the end of this fiscal year and that its initial target would be to focus on major fashion categories. Experts said traditional businesses have the wherewithal to acquire new D2C brands to compensate for their late entry into the online space, a channel that now accounts for 30-50% for several brands. Although there has been a drop in late-stage funding, Indian startups are seeing an increase in large companies looking to acquire established brands with great products and strong customer loyalty. This is not only strategic, but also a natural growth path for these companies, said Abhimanyu Bisht, CEO of Venture Catalysts. Nearly 590 new D2C companies entered the Indian market in the past three years, and they raised Rs 6,700 crore in total, according to Tracxn, a private enterprise data market intelligence provider. The D2C market opportunity in India is expected to reach $100 billion (about Rs 8 lakh crore) by 2025, according to experts. With both organic and inorganic buildup, ABFRL’s new venture will initially be incubated and funded by ABFRL and will subsequently bring in external capital to accelerate the growth journey at an appropriate time in the future,” said a note from Nuvama. Institutional Equities.



